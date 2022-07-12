More Culture:

Insomnia Cookies' specialty ice cream line adds its own flair to classic flavors

The bakery has begun selling scoops of its new creation in more than 60 stores. Other locations will get them soon

Insomnia Cookies debut a line of premium ice cream Monday, just in time for National Ice Cream Day. Each flavor features cookies mixed with Insomnia's own ice cream formula.

Insomnia Cookies, the late-night cookie and sweets company founded in Philadelphia, has released its own line of premium ice cream just in time for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday. 

Though the company has sold ice cream by-the-scoop along with its original cookie creations, this marks the bakery's first venture into creating its own ice cream flavors. Insomnia Cookies began serving scoops of "Cookies IN Ice Cream" at more than 60 of their Mid-Atlantic locations Monday, but will offer the treats at the rest of their locations soon. 

From Friday through Sunday, people can head to one of the Insomnia Cookies locations selling ice cream and receive a free scoop with an order in honor of National Ice Cream Day. The offer also is available to delivery orders. 

While Insomnia will continue serving classic flavors, like traditional chocolate and vanilla, its full line of Cookies IN Ice Cream includes the Dreamweaver, which is made with Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in purple s'mores-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls and white stars.

The Moon Tracks flavor is made with Deluxe Peanut Butter Cup cookies mixed into vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream, with milk fudge swirls and mini peanut butter cups. Customers also can grab the Caramellionaire, made with Deluxe Salted Caramel cookies mixed in salted caramel ice cream with caramel swirl. 

Insomnia also included its own mix on some classic specialty ice cream flavors, including Cookies 'N Dream. That flavor contains Double Chocolate Chunk cookies mixed in vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream. There's also Cookie D'ough – Chocolate Chunk cookies mixed with cookie dough-flavored ice cream, cookie dough pieces and chocolate chunks – and Minterstellar – Double Chocolate Mint cookies mixed in mint ice cream. 

These flavors will be sold in select bakeries in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and bordering cities. Here's the full list of locations

Those living outside of those states (and in them, too) can take part in Insomnia Cookie's National Ice Cream Day celebrations with the bakery's Ice Cream AS Cookies menu, which takes other classic ice cream flavors and turns them into specialty cookies. 

They include banana split, classic hot fudge sundae and root beer float, all available at bakeries nationwide. 

Insomnia Cookies was founded by Seth Berkowitz, a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Though he initially wanted to go into investment banking, his on-campus hobby of baking and giving away cookies along Locust Walk in University City eventually became a full-fledged business. 

Berkowitz later opened his first retail shops in Syracuse, New York City and Philadelphia. Initially opened on or near college campuses to provide late-night snacks to students, the bakery's word-of-mouth marketing strategy eventually spawned more than 200 locations throughout the United States. 

In May, Berkowitz announced that Insomnia Cookies would move its headquarters to the former Super Walgreens location on Broad and Chestnut streets in Center City. The space will include a retail shop, test kitchen and offices. The new headquarters is set to open in 2023. 

