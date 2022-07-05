Lokal Artisan Foods creates French Toast Bites Gelato with Cloud Cups to celebrate National Ice Cream Month

Charisse McGill, owner of Lokal Artisan Foods is teaming up with Cloud Cups ice cream creator Galen Thomas on French Toast Bites Gelato, which is currently available at several locations throughout the city.

McGill — the 39-year-old Temple graduate who started her business after an investment from her daughter's lemonade stand — expanded Lokal Artisan Foods during the pandemic, partnering with companies like Yards, Doylestown Brewing Co., and Bean2Bean Coffee Company in an effort to reach more Philadelphia residents and raise recognition for her signature bite-sized snacks.

McGill met Thomas through a mutual friend, and the two business owners quickly wanted to collaborate, testing out recipes for the gelato using McGill's French Toast Bites and signature spice mixture. The National Ice Cream Month celebration allows both Black-owned businesses to continue their recovery efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"French Toast Bites has evolved so much over the past few years from just being a street food," McGill said. "During the onset and height of the pandemic, I had to partner and pivot our way through it by extending the product line. The energy behind the products have inspired new products, like now the gelato. I am proud to partner with a fellow Black-owned business."

The French Toast Bites Gelato will be available throughout July at Spruce Street Harbor Park, Cherry Street Pier, Pizza Brain, Manayunk Pizza, and Ashley's Deli.

"Being able to create one-of-a-kind products with one-of-a-kind friends has always held a special place in my heart," said Thomas. "(And) this new gelato with Charisse's French Toast Bites is definitely something special. It's made with real French Toast Bites."

Courtesy of/Kory Aversa French Toast Bites Gelato comes in two flavors — strawberry and stracciatella — and is made with real French Toast Bites mixed in. The collaboration is the product of mutual friendship and adoration of two Black-owned businesses as they continue to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to McGill's signature sweet treats mixed directly into the recipe, French Toast Bites gelato is available in two different flavors to start. It's available in scoops and cones, and by the pint (and can also be purchased online). Made with real French Toast Bites and French Toast Bites spice, Cloud Cups mixed the new gelato into strawberry and stracciatella flavors.

The flavors mirror the most popular ways customers typically enjoy McGill's French Toast Bites, with strawberry and chocolate infused into the gelato recipes.

McGill, who graduated from St. Joseph's Haub School of Business in May with an MBA in Food Marketing, has been expanding French Toast Bites since she started the small business more than three years ago.

After debuting French Toast Bites at the Made in Philadelphia Market, she began selling the French Toast Bites spice in 2019, which is now sold in several grocery stores throughout the city.

Though McGill was upset by the news of the first COVID-19 lockdowns in the city, 2020 was anything but ordinary for McGill and her business. She helped organize and became the first paid vendor on Black and Mobile, a Black-owned business food delivery app.

She hosted pop-ups and sent out direct deliveries with Better Box, when her typical farmers' market and outdoor street fair lineup wasn't available.

McGill was also one of 60 people to earn a grant from Black People Eats. She later became the first Black female operator at Spruce Street Harbor Park, which houses one of French Toast Bites two brick-and-mortar locations.

The summer 2020 protests throughout Philadelphia earned Lokal Artisan Foods more than $34,000 in grants, forgivable loans, and other donations between June 15 and the end of September 2020, the Philadelphia Business Journal Reported.

More information about Lokal Artisan Foods and Cloud Cups can be found on the businesses' Instagram accounts. More vendors for French Toast Bites Gelato are set to be announced through the month.