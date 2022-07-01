Before visiting the King of Prussia Mall, shoppers now can check which items are in stock

Ever get all the way to the mall, pushing through traffic and crowds, only to find out the one thing you wanted to purchase isn't in stock?

In this writer's life, it seems to be an all-too-common occurrence.

To alleviate this issue, Simon Property Group, the company that owns the King of Prussia Mall, has created a platform that allows shoppers to see what products are in stock before making their way to the mall.

The platform, dubbed "Simon Search," now can be used to search stores at participating Simon properties.

The search platform has been integrated into the already-existing Simon app, along with mall websites and interactive directories. The King of Prussia iteration of the platform can be accessed online.

Courtesy of/Simon Property Group

When using the platform, shoppers can search merchandise by store, brand, gender, category, size, color and price. They also can find out what's coming soon.

According to its website, Simon Search does not yet include all King of Prussia stores. For now, it is limited to ATHLETA, Aeropostale, American Eagle Outfitters, Anthropologie & Co., Banana Republic, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, Gap, Garage, Helzberg Diamonds, J.Crew, Lilly Pulitzer, Lucky Brand Jeans, PacSun, UGG and UNTUCKit.

Other popular stores, such as Coach, Diesel, Forever 21, Macy's, Nordstrom, Stuart Weitzman, Gap Kids and Kate Spade, will be added soon.