Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here are some of the best deals available

July 11, 2022
Amazon Prime Day is almost here. The annual sales event brings with it thousands of deals and special savings on millions of products sold through the world's largest online retailer.
The 48-hour sales event begins at midnight Tuesday and runs through Wednesday. This year marks the seventh annual event, which sends millions of Prime members shopping for discounts on electronics, clothing and home goods.
Those looking to get in on the excitement this week must sign up for an Amazon Prime membership before beginning to shop for deals. Currently, a Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year after a free trial. There are discounted memberships available for students and people who receive government assistance or have an EBT card.
Those who use the Amazon digital app can receive alerts about Prime Day deals and exclusive offers, as well as place orders directly without having to use a computer.
Whether looking to treat yourself or start your holiday shopping early, here are just some of the best deals going on during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
• Up to 62% off Amazon Echo Show devices
• 60% off Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation)
• Up to $107 off Blink Security doorbells and bundles
• 40% off Amazon Echo (4th generation) with premium sound
• Up to 46% off Amazon Luna gaming bundles
• Up to 20% off Samsung QLED TVs
• 40% off JBL Tune 230 headphones
• 32-46% off Amazon Fire TVs
• 13% off Breville espresso machines
• Up to 31% off Shark robot vacuums
• $120 off iRobot 692 robot vacuums
• Up to 15% off select dorm room essentials
• Up to 23% off Instant Pot air fryers and pressure cookers
• Up to 15% off Amazon brand clothes
• Up to 26% off Signature Gold by Levi's
• Up to 48% off UGG brand shoes
• Up to 15% off Puma shoes and apparel
• Up to 39% off Tommy Hilfiger brand clothes
• 50-60% off adidas shoes and apparel
• Three months of Audible for free
• Up to 38% off select educational supplies
• 28% off SodaStream sparkling water machine
• Up to 34% off Purell products
• Up to 14% off drug store products and over-the-counter medicine from Amazon brands
Students can sign up for Amazon's six-month free trial and then opt for a $6.49 per month or $69 per year membership as long as their student-issued college or university email address is active and valid.
Other proof of enrollment may be required for continued use. Amazon's student discount also includes six months of free LinkedIn premium, Showtime for $0.99 per month and Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99 per month.