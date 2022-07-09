New Discovery Channel fishing show shot completely in New Jersey

A veteran New Jersey fisherman is looking to make his sport more accessible with his show which was just picked up by the Discovery Channel – and it's shot completely in his home state.



“Saltwater Underground with Nick Honachefsky” will make its debut on Discovery on Sunday at 5:30 a.m. and air again next weekend at the same time. Those who don't want to wake up that early can watch the first two seasons on Honachefsky's YouTube channel.

The reality TV fishing genre has exploded in recent years, but many of the programs rely on exotic destinations or dramatic international expeditions. Honachefsky's program is of a different breed.

The angler wants his show to be a place where any fisher from any background can learn something useful about the sport.

“It spans the whole gamut of relatable fishing to everybody,” Honachefsky told NJ.com "Not everybody has access to a boat, so they fish the surf or they fish the dock, and that demographic shouldn’t be alienated in a fishing show.”

Although Honachefsky is a native of Hunterdon County, much of the show was shot in South Jersey. There are also connections to the Philadelphia area.

Honachefsky attended Villanova University and is close friends with Dean Ween, the guitarist of the New Hope alternative rock band Ween.

The musician is the main guest on the episode airing tomorrow. He and Honachefsky will be fishing for fluke off the coast of Point Pleasant in Ocean County.

In the episode that airs next week, Honachefsky will fish for sea bass and pollock off the coast of Sea Isle City with Al Crudele, the captain at Bayhound Charters, a third-generation family boating business which brings tourists out to sea.

Other episodes of the show feature Honachefsky fishing in the backwaters of the Mullica River, angling for blackfish in Barnegat Bay and hunting for the Jersey Devil.

Honachefsky has been fishing in the Garden State since he was a little boy. After a 22-year-long stint as a New Jersey state conservation officer, he jumped into the world of fishing media.

He's worked as an editor at publications like Salt Water Sportsman and The Fisherman Magazine and contributed columns to the Courier-Post and Asbury Park Press. In the past, episodes of his show have aired on the Sportsman Channel and Waypoint TV.