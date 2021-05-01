10 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 4 of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles currently hold the 18th pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Here are 10 players who make sense for them the next time they're on the clock.

• Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina: Carter averaged 8.0 yards per carry as a senior, carrying 156 times for 1256 yards and 9 TDs. He was also a productive receiver out of the backfield, as he had 82 career catches for 656 yards and 6 TDs. He also returned kicks, though he didn't have any return TDs. Despite being a part of UNC's offense for four years, Carter doesn't have a ton of mileage on him, as he has fewer than 600 touches over his four-year college career.

• Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis: As a player, Gainwell has some running back / slot receiver versatility, much like a number of other players coming out of Memphis in recent years, like Tony Pollard (Cowboys) and Antonio Gibson (WASTEAM). Gainwell had a huge season in 2019, rushing 231 times for 1459 yards (6.3 YPC), and 13 TDs, while adding 51 catches for 610 yards, and 3 TDs. That would be over 2000 yards from scrimmage.

• Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC: St. Brown is a slot receiver, but he's a little different. While no slouch athletically, he may not have the waterbug-like stop-start quickness as some of the other slot guys in this draft, but is tough and and physical from the inside, and will fight for yards after the catch. He also has good hands and he tracks deep balls well.



• Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State: Wallace isn't the biggest receiver at 5'11, 194, and he might not have blazing speed, but over the last three years at Oklahoma State, he has averaged 104 receiving yards per game in 32 games. The obvious trait that jumps out is Wallace's ability to catch the ball and immediately transition into a tough runner. He also has a low drop rate, he makes contested catches, and he has exceptional body control, contorting his body to make difficult catches. He's also thought of as a highly competitive player, and a very willing/able blocker.

• Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami: Jordan averaged 14.1 YPC in 2019 and 15.2 YPC in 2020 on at least 35 catches each season. I like his fit as a receiving TE with immediate ability to contribute opposite Dallas Goedert.

• Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh: Weaver was thought of as a potential breakout player in 2019, but he tore an ACL, and he missed the entire season. In his return in 2020, Weaver was impressive, collecting 7.5 sacks in 9 games.

• Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa: Nixon is quick, powerful, instinctive, and productive. On the season (in 8 games), Nixon had 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. Intriguing Round 3 option in an otherwise bad DT class.



• Jabril Cox, LB, LSU: Cox was a high school quarterback who transitioned to linebacker at North Dakota State, and he was a very productive one in three years there, racking up 258 tackles, 14 sacks, six INTs, and 12 pass breakups. He looked like the most impressive athlete on the field at NDSU. Cox transferred to LSU for the 2020 season, where he continued to make plays. In 10 games, he had 58 tackles (6.5 for loss), a sack, 3 INTs (1 pick-six), and five pass breakups. He is a long, speedy linebacker with coverage skills whose game should translate to the next level.



• Trill Williams, S, Syracuse: Played outside corner, slot corner, and safety at Syracuse. Running a 4.57 40 means he'll be a safety in the pros, and he has the physicality play there. I like him as a third safety who can fill in at a number of spots, including covering bigger slot receivers.



• Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State: Nasirildeen played something of a hybrid safety-linebacker role for the Seminoles. He put up good numbers in 2019, collecting 101 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two INTs before a torn ACL ended his season. He came back for two games in 2020, making 13 tackles (1.5 for loss), 1 INT, and 1 PBU. Potential steal on Day 3 for someone.



