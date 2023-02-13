More Events:

February 13, 2023

Listen to scores from your favorite Warner Bros. movies at candlelit performances at Bok Building

As part of an international concert tour, the Listeso String Quartet is heading to Philadelphia on May 5, and tickets are now available

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Music
Candlelight Warner Bros Provided Image/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery has teamed up with entertainment ticketing platform Fever to celebrate 100 years of its iconic film studio with a series of candlelit string quartet performances in cities across the world.

Fans of some of Warner Bros. Studio's most famous projects — from "Harry Potter" to "The Lord of The Rings" — can rejoice as the studio embarks on an international concert tour that's making a stop in Philadelphia this spring. 

Warner Bros. is hosting "Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros." at South Philadelphia's Bok Building on Friday, May 5, with performances scheduled at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Listeso String Quartet will perform a century's worth of film scores and original songs from the studio as part of its 100th anniversary celebration. 

MORE: Step into the world of 'Friends' when an immersive exhibit comes to King of Prussia in February

The live, multi-sensory concert experience will take fans and movie lovers on a trip through the Warner Bros. catalog, visiting favorites from children's franchises like "Scooby-Doo" to classic masterpieces like "Casablanca." 

The Philadelphia concert will be held nearly one month after the Warner Bros. centennial on April 4. Each performance on the international tour, which is heading to 100 cities this spring, will take place in a historic location under the glow of candelight. 

In just over one hour, the program will feature 17 legacy-defining songs, which are listed below. 

• "Over the Rainbow" from "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)
• "As Time Goes By" from "Casablanca" (1942)
• "Singin' in the Rain" from "Singin' in the Rain" (1952)
• "The Man That Got Away" from "A Star Is Born" (1954)
• "Theme" from "Scooby-Doo" (1969)
• "Pure Imagination" from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971)
• "Theme" from "The Exorcist" (1973)
• "Purple Rain" from "Purple Rain" (1984)
• "Main Theme" from "Batman" (1989)
• "I'll Be There for You" from "Friends" (1995)
• "Dreaming of You" from "Selena" (1997)
• "The Fellowship of the Ring Suite" from "The Lord of the Rings" (2001)
• "Hogwarts' Anthem" from "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2005)
• "Time" from "Inception" (2010)
• "Flight" from "Man of Steel" (2013)
• "Suite" from "Wonder Woman" (2017)
• "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" (2018)

Tickets for the show are available now through Fever, and range from $45 to $55. The show is meant for people ages 8 and up, but everyone under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Seating in each zone — depending on ticket prices — is first come, first served. 

For more information about Warner Bros. Studio's 100th anniversary celebration, check out its official anniversary website

Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros. 

May 5, 2023
6 and 8:30 p.m. | Tickets $45-$55
Bok Building Auditorium
800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Music South Philadelphia Concerts Performances Bok Building WarnerBros Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Mars Wrigley fined after two workers fell into chocolate tank at Pennsylvania M&M's factory
mars factory pennsylvania chocolate tank workers M&M's fined

Sponsored

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Health Insurance

Era of 'free' COVID-19 vaccines, test kits and treatments is ending. Who will pay the tab now?
021022 COVID-19 Tests Free.jpg

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs
021223NickSirianniJalenHurts

History

Contributions of Black, Indigenous soldiers detailed in new collection at Museum of the American Revolution
Museum Archive Soldiers

Food & Drink

'Eat your heart out' at an anti Valentine's Day dinner curated by Wet Palette Supper Club
Anti-Valentine's Day dinner

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved