Listen to scores from your favorite Warner Bros. movies at candlelit performances at Bok Building

Fans of some of Warner Bros. Studio's most famous projects — from "Harry Potter" to "The Lord of The Rings" — can rejoice as the studio embarks on an international concert tour that's making a stop in Philadelphia this spring.

Warner Bros. is hosting "Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros." at South Philadelphia's Bok Building on Friday, May 5, with performances scheduled at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Listeso String Quartet will perform a century's worth of film scores and original songs from the studio as part of its 100th anniversary celebration.

The live, multi-sensory concert experience will take fans and movie lovers on a trip through the Warner Bros. catalog, visiting favorites from children's franchises like "Scooby-Doo" to classic masterpieces like "Casablanca."

The Philadelphia concert will be held nearly one month after the Warner Bros. centennial on April 4. Each performance on the international tour, which is heading to 100 cities this spring, will take place in a historic location under the glow of candelight.

In just over one hour, the program will feature 17 legacy-defining songs, which are listed below.



• "Over the Rainbow" from "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)

• "As Time Goes By" from "Casablanca" (1942)

• "Singin' in the Rain" from "Singin' in the Rain" (1952)

• "The Man That Got Away" from "A Star Is Born" (1954)

• "Theme" from "Scooby-Doo" (1969)

• "Pure Imagination" from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971)

• "Theme" from "The Exorcist" (1973)

• "Purple Rain" from "Purple Rain" (1984)

• "Main Theme" from "Batman" (1989)

• "I'll Be There for You" from "Friends" (1995)

• "Dreaming of You" from "Selena" (1997)

• "The Fellowship of the Ring Suite" from "The Lord of the Rings" (2001)

• "Hogwarts' Anthem" from "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2005)

• "Time" from "Inception" (2010)

• "Flight" from "Man of Steel" (2013)

• "Suite" from "Wonder Woman" (2017)

• "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" (2018)

Tickets for the show are available now through Fever, and range from $45 to $55. The show is meant for people ages 8 and up, but everyone under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Seating in each zone — depending on ticket prices — is first come, first served.

For more information about Warner Bros. Studio's 100th anniversary celebration, check out its official anniversary website.

May 5, 2023

6 and 8:30 p.m. | Tickets $45-$55

Bok Building Auditorium

800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148