Step into the world of 'Friends' when an immersive exhibit comes to King of Prussia in February

"Friends" fans can soon plunge into the world of the classic '90s sitcom when a traveling exhibit arrives in the Philadelphia region.

The FRIENDS Experience opens at King of Prussia Mall on Friday, Feb. 10, and runs through May 29. Tickets for "The One Near Philadelphia," which start at $32, go on sale Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m.

Visitors to the exhibition can traverse nostalgia-packed rooms featuring iconic "Friends" props and sets, like Monica's kitchen, the purple door, Chandler and Joey's recliners, Central Perk with its orange couch and Ross' infamous pivoting sofa.

Along with endless photo opportunities, fans can visit an on-site retail store with exclusive "Friends" merchandise open to ticketed and non-ticketed guests.

The exhibit was created in celebration of the show's 25th anniversary by Original X Productions (OGX), Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group. It has enjoyed successful runs throughout the United States and abroad.



“The FRIENDS Experience invites fans to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favorite moments and celebrate the show unlike ever before,” Stacy Moscatelli, co-president and chief strategy officer of OGX, said in a release. “We are looking forward to bringing this one-of-a-kind experience to the City of Brotherly Love.”



To prepare for the exhibition early next year, fans can watch "Friends: The Reunion" special as well as all 236 episodes of the original series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, on HBO Max.

Friday, Feb. 10, through Monday, May 29, 2023

Times vary | Tickets start at $32

King of Prussia Mall



160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406