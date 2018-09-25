11 horrifying flicks and shows on Netflix just in time for Halloween

Netflix this October asks you not to “Netflix and chill,” but to give you “Netflix and chills.” This coming October is sure to be bound with all kinds of spooky and wonderful things, and Netflix hasn’t missed the memo there. The streaming service is releasing 11 horror films and shows this coming month.

The lineup includes Stanley Kubrick's classic, "The Shining," on Oct. 1, "Truth or Dare," the 2017 film staring Lucy Hale on Oct. 3, and "The Haunting of Molly Hartley" on Oct. 4.

But what’s really impressive about this lineup is the amount of original content coming to Netflix this October. From original films to original series, there’s something for the spooky lover in all of us.