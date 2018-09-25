11 horrifying flicks and shows on Netflix just in time for Halloween

September 25, 2018
Netflix this October asks you not to “Netflix and chill,” but to give you “Netflix and chills.” This coming October is sure to be bound with all kinds of spooky and wonderful things, and Netflix hasn’t missed the memo there. The streaming service is releasing 11 horror films and shows this coming month.
The lineup includes Stanley Kubrick's classic, "The Shining," on Oct. 1, "Truth or Dare," the 2017 film staring Lucy Hale on Oct. 3, and "The Haunting of Molly Hartley" on Oct. 4.
But what’s really impressive about this lineup is the amount of original content coming to Netflix this October. From original films to original series, there’s something for the spooky lover in all of us.
Season 1 of “The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell” will air on Oct. 12. According to Netflix, McConnell is a “wickedly talented baker and artist,” and she “welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and haunt disturbing decor.”
“The Haunting of Hill House,” which is based off of Shirley Jackson’s novel, will air Oct. 12. Season 1 introduces a group of siblings who grew up in a notable haunted house, and, “now adults, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past.”
“Haunted” will be available Oct. 19. The show peers “into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary, supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenons that continue to haunt them.”
“Castlevania,” season two, will be available on Oct. 26. This show explores Dracula in 1475. His wife, Lisa Tepes, was just burned at the stake, and in his rage, the vampire releases “an army of night creatures to exact revenge and wipe humanity from the face of the Earth.”
And, ah yes, the much anticipated reboot, “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” will too be available on Oct. 26.
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.