First trailer for 'Sabrina' reboot goes dark just in time for Halloween

Remember the innocence of watching the kooky, witchy situations Sabrina Spellman on "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" always found herself in? Like the time she turned the popular girl, Libby, into a pineapple or the time she made a date out of dough? Or how about the time she had to sell her soul to the devil to become a witch?

...Wait

"Sabrina" is getting a reboot – of sorts – and the teaser for the new Netflix series came out Thursday to reveal it's all-new magic. This teaser isn't exactly the fluff Melissa Joan Hart gave us in the 90s, but of something much darker and much more witchy.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is a reimagining of the original Archie Comics offshoot. Robert Aguirre-Sacasa, show runner of "Riverdale" and creative officer at Archie Comics, penned the comic of the same name in 2014 and wrote the series.

There will still be a witches council. There will still be a Salem. Aunts Hilda and Zelda are still there for emotional support. It's just this time, there's a devil and spooky seances that aren't met with a laugh track and comedic ghosts.

It won’t all be heavy. There will be light moments throughout. She is, after-all, a teenager just trying to be a teenager. The show follows Sabrina, played by Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka, in the 1960s, as she nears her 16th birthday. On her birthday, she must decide to stay mortal and give up her magical powers or to stay a witch and sell her soul to the devil.

While this isn't exactly the innocent Sabrina of your childhood and moreso the Sabrina of your nightmares, the story arc of the show is Sabrina's fight to retain both her humanity and her magical powers. Aguirre-Sacasa discusses her as a strong and powerful character who must confront the devil. Darker it may be, but perhaps the message in this one will be stronger.





The series was ordered for two seasons by Netflix, and the first season will air Oct. 26. Each season contains a 10-episode order. Watch the teaser below and get ready for the binge-watching this Halloween.

