More Culture:

August 27, 2018

Here’s a look at all the TV shows ending in 2019

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Shows News
Game of Thrones Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington during a scene in "Game of Thrones" season 7.

All good things must come to an end. You knew this was coming at some point, it just may have been sooner than you thought. Here's a list of all the TV shows ending next year. 

"The Big Bang Theory" on CBS will be ending it’s 12-season run next year. It is the longest-running multi-camera comedy in history with 279 episodes. Jim Parsons, who plays Dr. Sheldon Cooper, decided to leave the show, and creator Chuck Lorre made the decision then to end the series rather than go on without Sheldon. The actors will be making close to $1 million apiece for the 12th season, which will come to a close in May.

RELATED READS: New Indonesian fare 'martabak' comes to Graduate Hospital | The rise and struggle of non-traditional child care in Philly | Lack of sleep could be as risky for your heart as smoking

Of course, one of the more well-known conclusions is HBO's "Game of Thrones." While it looks like we may have gotten a first glimpse of season eight, this series won’t air till some time early in 2019 for six episodes. Another HBO favorite, "Veep," will be taking a bow after its coming seventh season. The show took a break so Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays lead Vice President Selina Meyer, could focus on her breast cancer treatment. The show is currently in production and will be released in spring 2019.

"Transparent" on Amazon took a hit last year. Lead Jeffrey Tambor was fired for sexual misconduct for his behavior on the set of the show. While the show will return for one more season without Tambor, it is unclear how the show will go on without his character. It is also unclear if it will be a full season.

Comedy Central’s critically acclaimed and beloved "Broad City" will be returning early 2019 for the fifth season, which will be the series' last. Stars Ilana Glazer and Abbie Jacobson have three projects in development for Comedy Central, so while it may be the end for these characters, their presence on the channel will remain.

FXX comedy "You’re the Worst" will be also be ending after it’s fifth season airing in January. Its last season will explore commitment as the show’s main characters Gretchen and Jimmy officially got engaged last season. Netflix’s “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” will be ending in its fourth season. The final season was split in two – the first half aired on May 30 and the second will be airing on Jan. 25.

Other fan favorites that will be ending include Showtime’s “Homeland,” and “The Affair.” The CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and “iZombie” will all be ending next year. Bruce Wayne will become Batman in “Gotham'’'s final fifth season on Fox. “A Series of Unfortunate Events” on Netflix has come to its final third season which will cover the last four of the 13-book series "Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.” Freeform’s “Shadowhunters” was canceled, but will end with 12 episodes including a two-hour series finale.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Shows News Philadelpha FX Network Comedy Central Fox Showtime HBO CBS Netflix TV

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting roles for each of the Eagles' 2018 draft picks, updated
082618JordanMailata

Odd News

Philly mashup video shows wildest local footage in recent memory
Carroll - The Philadelphia Skyline

Food & Drink

Urban Village Brewing Co. is selling cans of Super Bowl LII-inspired beer, 'Fiddy Two'
urban village brewing co

Health News

Penn research offers hope in fight against brain cancer that killed John McCain
John_McCain_Aug_3,_2017

Phillies

Phillies reportedly claim slugger Jose Bautista from Mets
082718_Jose-Bautista_usat

Health News

Biorhythms and birth control: FDA stirs debate by approving ‘natural’ app
08212018_NC_product2_eu

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.