More News:

November 22, 2023

2 people killed, 5 others wounded as more than 70 shots fired in North Philadelphia

Police recovered multiple firearms and dozens of spent shell casings from the scene on the 3200 block of Fairhill Street on Tuesday night

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Shootings
north-philadelphia-shooting-11212023.jpg THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

Two people were killed and five others were wounded when gunfire broke out on the 3200 block of Fairhill Street in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Seven people were shot, two of them fatally, after gunfire erupted on a North Philadelphia block on Tuesday evening. The deadly shooting occurred on the 3200 block of Fairhill Street near Allegheny Avenue just after 8:30 p.m., police said.

The victims of the shooting ranged in age from 19 to 30 years old. After responding to the scene, police transported the victims to Temple University, where two of them were pronounced dead. As of Wednesday morning, police have not identified the names of the victims or suspects involved in the shootout.

Police recovered several firearms – including four handguns and a shotgun – as well as narcotics at the scene of the shooting. A motive had not been officially determined as of early Wednesday morning, according to 6 ABC.

Authorities said more than 70 shots were fired during the course of the gun battle, as evidenced by a number of spent shell casings found on the ground following the incident.

After spiking during the pandemic, violent crime has been on the decline in Philadelphia this year. In 2023 thus far, the city has seen a 23% year-over-year decrease in homicides and a 11% decrease in aggravated assaults conducted with handguns, according to the most recent data from the Philadelphia Police Department.

There have been a total of 2,888 shooting incidents across Philadelphia in 2023 so far – 22% fewer shootings than the city saw by this point in 2022.


John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Shootings North Philadelphia Philadelphia Police Allegheny Avenue Gun Violence

Videos

Featured

Small business owner calculating expenses

Put a money market to work for your small business
Limited - Fashion District Philadelphia - Cube Area

Experience Fashion District Philadelphia during the holidays

Just In

Must Read

Development

Boathouse Row will remain dark through early 2024 as upgrades to LED lights stall
Boathouse Row lights replaced

Sponsored

See 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

Health News

Alzheimer's risk increases with rise in this 'hidden' body fat, researchers find
visceral fat alzheimer's

Food & Drink

How to make a classic Pennsylvania Dutch dessert for Thanksgiving
Shoofly pie

Phillies

MLB free agency: A look at the Phillies' best relief pitching options
Hector-Neris-Astros-Phillies_112123_USAT

Performances

Rolling Stones to rock Lincoln Financial Field in 2024
Rolling Stones concert

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved