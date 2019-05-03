2019 Broad Street Run: Here are the road closures and parking restrictions

The annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run returns to Philadelphia this Sunday in what are expected to be wet weather conditions.

It's going to be a busy day in Philadelphia, especially in the area of the Sports Complex. While the Broad Street Run starts at 8 a.m. and should be wrapped up by noon, the Phillies play the Nationals at 2:05 p.m. and the Sixers host the Raptors at 3:30 p.m.

The city has released information about road closures and parking restrictions surrounding the Broad Street Run, which will bring about 40,000 runners to the area on Sunday morning.

Road Closures and Parking Restrictions

No parking will be permitted on Broad Street on Sunday, May 5 from Olney Avenue to the Navy Yard, beginning at 2:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The race start area on Broad Street, between Olney Avenue and Windrim Avenue, will close to traffic at 4:00 a.m. Broad Street, from Windrim Avenue to Erie Avenue, will close at 7:00 a.m. The remainder of the course along Broad Street will close to traffic at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sections of Broad Street will re-open on a rolling basis as participants clear the course.

SEPTA information

DETOURS

The following SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from 7:30 a.m. until the conclusion of the event: 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 15, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 53, 54, 56, 60, 61, 64, 68, 75, 79, 124, 125, G, J, H-XH, and R.

Route 15 trolleys will be replaced by bus service.

EXPANDED SERVICE

Race participants can ride SEPTA free of charge prior to 9:00 a.m. As a result, high demand on the Broad Street Line is expected prior to the start of the race.

Twelve Express Broad Street Line trains will be added to the service schedule on Sunday, May 5, prior to the race with stops at Olney Transportation Center and Fern Rock Transportation Center.

Early morning service will be offered on the Glenside Combined Line. Morning train service from Glenside and Jenkintown will connect runners to the Broad Street Line at Fern Rock Transportation Center.

All Regional Rail lines will run on their weekend schedules. Trains are typically comprised of five to seven cars each, with an approximate capacity of 600 to 850 passengers.

Stadium Complex details

Race officials hope to have South Broad Street reopened by noon. Race participants and spectators are asked to clear the lots at Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center by noon as well. Fans attending the Phillies and 76ers games are advised to leave extra time to get to the stadiums.

Additional information about the Blue Cross Broad Street Run can be found at the race's FAQ.