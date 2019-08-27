2019 MTV Video Music Awards gets a New Jersey makeover

The real highlight 2019 MTV Video Music Awards wasn't only the stars — it was New Jersey. The show was broadcast for the first time from New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark and even featured a Jersey native as host, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.



The Jonas Brothers – from Jersey – won the VMA for best pop song for "Sucker," after performing their hit at the Stone Pony, the legendary music venue in Asbury Park.

And the show's finale honored the state's rap roots with a medley performance from New Jersey natives Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap, and Wyclef Jean. Ice T, a Newark native, introduced the performance, which featured everything from "O.P.P." to "U.N.I.T.Y."

Taylor Swift took home video of the year and video for good award for "You Need to Calm Down." The Berks County native has been a champion for the Equality Act, a petition even appears at the end of her winning video. She called out President Donald Trump in her acceptance speech and during her performance for "You Need To Calm Down" and "Lovers" with a graphics overhead that said, "Equality Act."

Lizzo proved that she is 100% that b*tch, and she's here to tell you about self-love and rocking confidence. "I wanna take this opportunity right now to just feel good as hell because you deserve to feel good as hell," the singer shouted to the audience during her performance. She will perform at Made in America in Philadelphia during Labor Day weekend.

Other VMA winners included Ariana Grande who was named artist of the year, and Billie Eilish won best new artist and best video editing for "Bad Guy." Eilish also was MTV's "Push Artist of the Year."



See below for the full list of winners for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD

Missy Elliott

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road(Remix)” – Columbia Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST POP SONG

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records

BEST R&B SONG

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

BEST K-POP SONG

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records

BEST LATIN SONG

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records

BEST DANCE SONG

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records

BEST ROCK SONG

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

BEST DIRECTION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road(Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

BEST EDITING

Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish

BEST ART DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

BEST GROUP

BTS

BEST POWER ANTHEM

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign“Hot Girl Summer”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.