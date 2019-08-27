2019 MTV Video Music Awards gets a New Jersey makeover

August 27, 2019
The real highlight 2019 MTV Video Music Awards wasn't only the stars — it was New Jersey. The show was broadcast for the first time from New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark and even featured a Jersey native as host, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.
The Jonas Brothers – from Jersey – won the VMA for best pop song for "Sucker," after performing their hit at the Stone Pony, the legendary music venue in Asbury Park.
And the show's finale honored the state's rap roots with a medley performance from New Jersey natives Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap, and Wyclef Jean. Ice T, a Newark native, introduced the performance, which featured everything from "O.P.P." to "U.N.I.T.Y."
Taylor Swift took home video of the year and video for good award for "You Need to Calm Down." The Berks County native has been a champion for the Equality Act, a petition even appears at the end of her winning video. She called out President Donald Trump in her acceptance speech and during her performance for "You Need To Calm Down" and "Lovers" with a graphics overhead that said, "Equality Act."
Lizzo proved that she is 100% that b*tch, and she's here to tell you about self-love and rocking confidence. "I wanna take this opportunity right now to just feel good as hell because you deserve to feel good as hell," the singer shouted to the audience during her performance. She will perform at Made in America in Philadelphia during Labor Day weekend.
Other VMA winners included Ariana Grande who was named artist of the year, and Billie Eilish won best new artist and best video editing for "Bad Guy." Eilish also was MTV's "Push Artist of the Year."
See below for the full list of winners for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Missy Elliott
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road(Remix)” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road(Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign“Hot Girl Summer”
Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.