More Culture:

August 26, 2019

Mary J. Blige to produce 'Philly Reign' TV series about drug queenpin Thelma Wright

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Dramas
Mary J Blige main imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Mary J. Blige's Blue Butterfly Productions will lead new USA Network drama "Philly Reign," a series centered on the life of drug smuggler Thelma Wright.

Star R&B artist Mary J. Blige will try her hand at TV for the first time with a new series based on the life of Thelma Wright, the Philadelphia queenpin who became a force in the international drug trade during the late 1980's.

The Grammy-winning artist, who's had an acting career for more than two decades, will executive produce "Philly Reign" for USA Network under her newly created Blue Butterfly Productions. She'll join up with “Empire” writers JaNeika and JaSheika James to develop the series, according to Variety.

Thelma Wright became a shadowy figure despite growing up fairly well-to-do in South Philadelphia. After attending Temple University, where she studied real estate management, she spent several years in Los Angeles as a design entrepreneur.

When Wright returned to Philadelphia in the late 1970's, she met her future husband, cocaine and heroin smuggler Jackie Wright. His brutal murder in 1986 left Thelma Wright with a bleak decision — take over the drug business or start from scratch raising the couple's son alone.

At her height, Wright was raking in more than $400,000 a month transporting cocaine and heroin between Philly and Los Angeles, earning nicknames like "Boss Lady" and "Queen Pen."

A near-death experience during a 1991 shootout led Wright to abandon the drug game. She escaped without legal consequence and managed to continue her life quietly until 2011, when she published her tell-all memoir, "With Eyes From Both Sides – Living My Life In and Out of the Game."

A timeline for the development of "Philly Reign" isn't clear at this point.

Blige recently appeared in Netflix projects "The Umbrella Academy" and "Mudbound," for which she received Academy Award nominations for best supporting actress and best original song.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Dramas Philadelphia Shows Mary J. Blige USA NETWORK

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: What's even worse for Phillies than losing to the Marlins?
Phillies-lose-Marlins-082619_USAT

Animals

Viral 'chonk' cat Mr. B is getting adopted, Morris Animal Refuge announces
Mr. B chonk cat adopted

Women's Health

In men, it’s Parkinson’s. In women, it’s hysteria.
Brain Needlepoint 08262019

Eagles

Mailbag: An early look at the Eagles' biggest draft needs in 2020, and more
082519DerekBarnett

Made in America

Made in America 2019: Road closures and travel restrictions on Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Made in America road closures traffic

Festivals

More than 20 local artists to perform at Philly Music Fest
World Cafe Live venue for Philly Music Fest

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved