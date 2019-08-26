More Culture:

August 26, 2019

Tina Fey and Questlove to star in new Pixar movie 'Soul'

The Disney film, scheduled for release June 2020, will also star Jamie Foxx, Daveed Diggs, and Phylicia Rashad

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Tina Fey Questlove Pixar movie Soul @Pixar/Twitter

Tina Fey and Questlove will star alongside Jamie Foxx, Daveed Diggs, and Phylicia Rashad in the new Pixar film, "Soul." Fey will play 22, seen here, a soul that doesn't want to move on to Earth. The movie is set for release on June 19, 2020.

Tina Fey will star alongside Jamie Foxx, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, and Phylicia Rashad in the new Pixar movie "Soul," expected for release next summer.

Disney announced "Soul" at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, and gave attendees a first look. Upper Darby-native Fey and Wets Philly-native Questlove were in attendance at the event alongside their co-stars. 

"I like that Pixar isn't afraid to talk about big heavy topics with a young audience, because they get it," Fey said in an interview with Variety. "Like they're open to thinking about big things: life, death, what happens to us before, what happens to us after."

The film follows Joe Gardner, a jazz-loving middle school music teacher who accidentally falls into an open sewer gate. He then gets sucked into an alternate realm in his soul form where he attends the You Seminar, a workshop where souls adopt and learn the traits that make up a person's personality, Polygon reports.

Jamie Foxx plays Gardner and Tina Fey is 22 — a soul that has attended the You Seminar for a hundred years. Questlove is Curly, a drummer — though, it's unclear if he's a soul in the alternate realm or not. 

The film is directed and produced by Pete Docter — who also directed "Up" and "Inside Out," so you're probably going to cry a lot. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross ("The Social Network") will compose the score, and the film will feature new music from Jon Batiste. 

"Soul" is set for release in theaters next summer on June 19, 2020.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

