2020 Pennsylvania's U.S. House races: No surprises expected in most of the congressional elections

All six U.S. House seats representing Southeastern Pennsylvania are on the ballot this November, and five of the six incumbents are expected to easily retain their seats, according to recent polls.

The one exception could be in 1st Congressional District, where Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick leads Democratic challenger Christina Finello, but the race tightened as Election Day nears. The 1st District represents all of Bucks County and a small part of Montgomery County.

Here are details of the remaining five U.S. House elections where incumbents are expected to win re-election to Congress.

Pennsylvania’s 2nd Congressional District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle is seeking a fourth term representing all of Northeast Philly and parts of North Philly east of Broad St.

The 43-year-old Boyle was first elected to Congress in 2014 and previously represented the 13th Congressional District for four years.

Before heading to Washington, D.C., Boyle served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2009-2015.

Boyle is facing GOP challenger David Torres in this November’s election. Torres, who has served as the GOP ward leader for Philly’s 19th ward, earned the right to face Boyle after running unopposed in the Republican primary this past June.

This is not the first time that Boyle and Torres will face off, as Boyle defeated Torres by 58 percentage points in 2018.

Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans is seeking a third congressional term this fall representing Center City, West Philly, and Northwest Philly in Washington, D.C.

The 66-year-old Evans was first elected to the 2nd Congressional District in 2016 when he defeated incumbent Chaka Fattah in the Democratic primary and won a special election later that year after Fattah was forced to resign from Congress over corruption charges.

Before heading to Washington. the incumbent Evans served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 35 years from 1981-2016.

Evans will be facing GOP challenger Michael Harvey, who ran unopposed in this past June’s Republican primary.

Harvey ran to represent District 190 in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives in 2019, but he garnered less than 3% of the vote.

Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean is seeking a second congressional term this fall representing the vast majority of Montgomery County and a small sliver of Berks County in Washington, D.C.

The 61-year-old Dean was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2019 after serving in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2012-2018.

Dean will be opposed in this November’s election by GOP challenger Kathy Barnette, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary this past June.

Barnette served in the Armed Forces Reserves for 10 years and has worked in corporate finance. She also is a political commentator.

Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon is seeking a second congressional term representing all of Delaware County, South and Southwest Philly, and a small part of Chester County in Washington, D.C.

The 61-year-old Scanlon was first elected in 2018 and represented the 7th Congressional District for two months before becoming the 5th Congressional District’s congresswoman. The incumbent Scanlon worked as an attorney before turning her career to politics.

GOP challenger Dasha Pruett will be facing off against Scanlon this fall. Pruett defeated candidate Robert Jordan by 23 percentage points in this past June’s Republican primary.

Pruett grew up in Moscow and moved to the U.S. at the age of 10 in 1980. She has a background in running a family-owned event photography and video studio business, retail sales, and management.

Pennsylvania’s 6th Congressional District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan is seeking a second congressional term representing the vast majority of Chester County and a small portion of Berks County in Washington, D.C.

The 53-year-old Houlahan, who was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, has a background in engineering and entrepreneurship. She also served in the military as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.

The incumbent Houlahan will be opposed by GOP challenger John Emmons, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary this past June.

Emmons’ professional background is in business, in which he has worked as a chemical engineer, manager, and operations director.