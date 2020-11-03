U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick takes on Democrat Christina Finello in Pennsylvania's 1st District

One of Pennsylvania's most closely watched Congressional races will be in the 1st District, covering all of Bucks County and a portion of Montgomery County, where Republican incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Christina Finello in Tuesday's election.

Fitzpatrick, a former FBI supervisory special agent and federal prosecutor, was first elected in 2016. He held onto his seat in 2018 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered all of the state's districts to be redrawn.

Much of Fitzpatrick's time in office has focused on border security, government reform and the opioid epidemic. He has campaigned on promises of national security, economic opportunity and building political consensus around issues such as education, government reform, health care, and immigration.

Though Fitzpatrick has generally been a moderate and bipartisan lawmaker in the U.S. House, he has leaned closer to President Donald Trump during the run-up to the 2020 election. Fitzpatrick has often framed the coronavirus pandemic as China's responsibility, positioning his campaign messaging in ways that speak more directly to the president's base.

In terms of COVID-19-related legislation, however, Fitzpatrick has partnered with Democratic colleagues on measures to extend federal contributions to children's health insurance and allow workers to unionize electronically during the pandemic.

At his campaign website, Fitzpatrick claims that he is the most independent Congressman in the nation and strives to capture the centrist pragmatism of the district.

Finello, a clinical psychologist, has targeted Fitzpatrick's voting record during the COVID-19 crisis to highlight his position against oversight of pandemic relief to ensure that struggling small businesses received help over large corporations. Finello pointed to similar "no" votes on issues such as extending emergency unemployment insurance, extending the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, and providing federal assistance to state and local governments to keep front line workers employed.

Before running for office, Finello worked for the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services. She also formerly served as deputy director of Housing and Human Services for Bucks County.

At her campaign website, Finello promises to lower the cost of insurance and prescription drugs, decrease the burden of student debt, and provide real retirement security for seniors. She has also advocated for the expansion of health care access for veterans and the prioritization of mental health and substance abuse treatment in the communities she served in the 1st District.

Finello's campaign has called into question Fitzpatrick's pro-life stance, noting that her opponent voted in support of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which is seen by some as a wedge issue Republicans have pushed to renew debate about broader reproductive rights.

Polls in recent weeks have shown Finello gaining ground on what had appeared to be a comfortable lead for Fitzpatrick in the months following the July primary, which initially gave the appearance of a dead heat between the two candidates.

The race has attracted significant money for both parties, with Fitzpatrick's campaign raising $3.4 million compared to just over $1.4 million for Finello, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.