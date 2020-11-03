More News:

November 03, 2020

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick takes on Democrat Christina Finello in Pennsylvania's 1st District

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
2020 Election U.S. House
finello fitzpatrick 1st district Contributed image (left); Michael Brochstein (right)/finelloforcongress.com; Sipa USA

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, right, is running against Democrat Christina Finello for Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District seat. Fitzpatrick, a moderate, has increasingly aligned with President Donald Trump during 2020. Finello, a clinical psychologist, has called for a more progressive platform in Bucks County and Montgomery County.

One of Pennsylvania's most closely watched Congressional races will be in the 1st District, covering all of Bucks County and a portion of Montgomery County, where Republican incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Christina Finello in Tuesday's election.

Fitzpatrick, a former FBI supervisory special agent and federal prosecutor, was first elected in 2016. He held onto his seat in 2018 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered all of the state's districts to be redrawn.

Much of Fitzpatrick's time in office has focused on border security, government reform and the opioid epidemic. He has campaigned on promises of national security, economic opportunity and building political consensus around issues such as education, government reform, health care, and immigration. 

Though Fitzpatrick has generally been a moderate and bipartisan lawmaker in the U.S. House, he has leaned closer to President Donald Trump during the run-up to the 2020 election. Fitzpatrick has often framed the coronavirus pandemic as China's responsibility, positioning his campaign messaging in ways that speak more directly to the president's base.

In terms of COVID-19-related legislation, however, Fitzpatrick has partnered with Democratic colleagues on measures to extend federal contributions to children's health insurance and allow workers to unionize electronically during the pandemic.

At his campaign website, Fitzpatrick claims that he is the most independent Congressman in the nation and strives to capture the centrist pragmatism of the district.

Finello, a clinical psychologist, has targeted Fitzpatrick's voting record during the COVID-19 crisis to highlight his position against oversight of pandemic relief to ensure that struggling small businesses received help over large corporations. Finello pointed to similar "no" votes on issues such as extending emergency unemployment insurance, extending the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, and providing federal assistance to state and local governments to keep front line workers employed.

Before running for office, Finello worked for the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services. She also formerly served as deputy director of Housing and Human Services for Bucks County.

At her campaign website, Finello promises to lower the cost of insurance and prescription drugs, decrease the burden of student debt, and provide real retirement security for seniors. She has also advocated for the expansion of health care access for veterans and the prioritization of mental health and substance abuse treatment in the communities she served in the 1st District.

Finello's campaign has called into question Fitzpatrick's pro-life stance, noting that her opponent voted in support of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which is seen by some as a wedge issue Republicans have pushed to renew debate about broader reproductive rights.

Polls in recent weeks have shown Finello gaining ground on what had appeared to be a comfortable lead for Fitzpatrick in the months following the July primary, which initially gave the appearance of a dead heat between the two candidates.

The race has attracted significant money for both parties, with Fitzpatrick's campaign raising $3.4 million compared to just over $1.4 million for Finello, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2020 Election U.S. House Bucks County Brian Fitzpatrick Montgomery County Congress Politics Pennsylvania Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Daryl Morey sends clear message on first day with Sixers — this is Joel Embiid's team
Joel-Embiid-Ear_041420_usat

Legislation

City Council passes bill that would ban use of 'less lethal' munitions by cops at Philly protests
tear gas ban Philly

Illness

Psoriasis medications don't increase risk for severe COVID-19, analysis finds
Psoriasis COVID-19 risk

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
Eagles-Cowboys-Carson-Wentz_110120

Food & Drink

Charisse McGill creates French Toast Bites Ale with Doylestown Brewing Co.
French Toast Bites Ale

Arts & Culture

Students get in free on College Night at the Barnes Foundation
Barnes Foundation College Night

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved