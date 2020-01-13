Your guide to the 2020 Women's March on Philadelphia

The 2020 Women's March on Philadelphia is coming up on Saturday, Jan. 18. The event, now in its fourth year, will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at Logan Circle and ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

This year's theme is "The Year of the Woman."

"After record-breaking elections of women (and specifically women of color and LGBTQ candidates), it is time to celebrate what we've accomplished and come together again in solidarity to proclaim what we will continue to fight for," event organizers stated.



Below is all the information you need for Saturday, from where to meet to join in the march to which roads are closed that afternoon.

THE BASICS

The Women's March on Philadelphia will begin at 10 a.m. It will start at 20th Street and the Parkway and proceed westbound to Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The demonstration is scheduled to conclude at 12:30 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday:

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 18th Street and 20th Street (including Logan Circle)

• 19th Street, between Race Street and Vine Street

• Race Street, between 20th Street and Logan Circle

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday:

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 22nd Street and 24th Street

• Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Kelly Drive (outbound), from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

• Kelly Drive (inbound), from 25th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between Eakins Oval and Sweetbriar Drive

The portion of the march route from 20th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway west to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Eakins Oval will be closed to traffic at 10 a.m. Benjamin Franklin Parkway and numbered cross streets east of 22nd Street will reopen as the march progresses. All roads east of 22nd Street are expected to re-open to traffic by 11 a.m.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, inbound (eastbound) traffic on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

SEPTA

Some SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday until 3 p.m. The buses that will be detoured are 2, 7, 27, 32, 38, 43 and 48.

Detours will be posted and specific route changes will be made available on SEPTA's website.



PARKING RESTRICTIONS

The following streets will be temporary no parking zones from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday:

• 20th Street, from Race Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (east side of the street)

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

• 19th Street, from Cherry Street to Vine Street

• 18th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

• 17th Street, from Race Street to Arch Street

• Cherry Street, from 16th Street to 17th Street

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 20th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

• 21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Race Street

• 22nd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

• Spring Garden Street, from 21st Street to 23rd Street (north side of the street)

• Winter Street, from 20th Street to 21st Street

• John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Broad Street to 16th Street (north side of the street)

Vehicles parked in these locations will be relocated.

NEARBY FOOD & DRINK

There are restaurants, bars, coffee shops and other places to get something to eat and drink near the march's route. Here are some options:

• Whole Foods Market ( 2101 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• Wawa ( 2040 Hamilton St., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• Sabrina's Cafe ( 1804 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• Kite & Key ( 1836 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• Le Pain Quotidien (1937 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• Pizzeria Vetri ( 1939 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• La Calaca Feliz ( 2321 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• OCF Coffee ( 2100 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• Zorba's Tavern ( 2230 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• Jack's Firehouse ( 2130 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• Hickory Lane American Bistro ( 2025 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• Tela's Market & Kitchen ( 1833 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• The Bishop's Collar ( 2349 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

• McCrossen's Tavern ( 529 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19130)

WEATHER

Rain, snow and sleet are expected on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service's seven-day forecast for the Philadelphia area.

• Friday night: A chance of snow after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Saturday: Rain, snow, and sleet. High near 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Saturday night: Rain and snow showers. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

