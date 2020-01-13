More News:

January 13, 2020

SEPTA Regional Rail expands Key card tap-to-exit initiative to Jefferson Station

By this spring, similar protocol will be in place at for passengers departing trains at all Center City stops

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Public Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA key Jefferson station Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Commuters departing SEPTA Regional Rail trains at Jefferson Station, like the one pictured above, now need to tap their SEPTA Key cards at the turnstiles in order to exit the station. The change started Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. SEPTA is planning to implement similar protocol at all of its Center City stations by the spring

SEPTA Regional Rail riders who arrive at Jefferson Station in Center City now need their Key cards in order to exit the station.

The change started Monday. Commuters who use either the SEPTA Key card, which is a contact-free payment method, or a senior citizen card from 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. on weekdays will need to tap or swipe at designated turnstiles at Jefferson in order to leave. SEPTA officials said in a press release that about half of the turnstiles will be for tap-to-exit customers with these transit passes.

Riders who pay fares with cash and have paper tickets or who have a rail pass with a magnetic stripe will use separate turnstiles. Jefferson Station, which sees roughly 27,000 riders per day, implemented four of the "tap to exit" turnstiles this past November. There will be signs that direct Key-holding riders to which turnstiles they can use.

This is just the first step in SEPTA’s plan to expand its tap-to-exit initiative to all Center City stations this year.

Suburban Station will be the next Regional Rail stop in Center City to install tap-to-exit turnstiles in late January or early February, according to WHYY. Three more Center City stations will follow, as SEPTA hopes to have the initiative up and running at all of its stops across the entire rail system by this spring.

“We want to see how it works,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said to WHYY. “Make sure customers are getting familiar with it. We want to get them in the habit of how the Key is going to work.”

Commuters soon will be able to pay for single-ride Regional Rail tickets using the SEPTA Travel Wallet, rather than purchasing a monthly pass. Eventually, all riders will be required to tap in and out at their home station to start and end their commutes.

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Public Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia SEPTA Key Jefferson Station Center City Regional Rail

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

With John DeFilippo out as Jags OC, would he make sense for Eagles?
John-DeFilippo_011320_usat

Development

Giant market reportedly planned at Blatstein's long-stalled South Philly megaproject
Blatstein Giant

Women's Health

Most women give birth lying in bed, but is there a better way?
Hospital Birth

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Offensive tackle
1220922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Peters_Kate_Frese.jpg

TV

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 2021 Golden Globes
Tina Fey Amy Poehler Golden Globes

Festivals

Check out ice sculptures and an ice bar in Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill on Ice

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved