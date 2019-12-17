More News:

December 17, 2019

SEPTA plans Apple Pay rollout for mobile fare payment in 2020

Mobile payment will be part of systemwide upgrade to SEPTA Key technologies

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Public Transit
Apple Pay SEPTA Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA plans to introduce Apple Pay as a fare payment option at turnstiles and kiosks in 2020, according to a spokesperson. The upgrade will enable iPhone users to pay for single trips with their phones as an alternative to the SEPTA Key card.

Paying for a SEPTA ride could become a lot more convenient for iPhone users next year as plans take shape for the introduction of Apple Pay on fare kiosks.

The public transportation authority's board voted in October to adjust its contract with Conduent, the company that manages the SEPTA Key fare system, to upgrade fare boxes and turnstiles with Apple Pay-compatible hardware, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

All 4,226 SEPTA Key validators that are in place — including on buses, trolleys, turnstiles and station platforms — will be replaced as part of the upgrade. Features of the enhanced system will include the possibility in the future for secure use of student or university IDs and the replacement of mag stripe Quick Trips with printed QR codes.

The cost to SEPTA for these upgrades is $4,396,372, according to change order contract with Conduent. 

With the new functionality, riders can make contactless mobile payments with their iPhones for single trips as an alternative to using the SEPTA Key card.

Currently, SEPTA riders can use Apple Pay at station fare kiosks to buy a Key Card or a Quick Trip ticket. Those cards and tickets are used to get through the turnstiles. SEPTA said this upgrade will allow customers to use Apple Pay directly at the turnstiles, as wells at fare boxes on buses and trolleys.

With Express Transit mode, an iPhone will not have to be unlocked to make an Apple Pay transaction. Riders will not have to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode.

A report from MacRumors indicated on Monday that several major cities around the world have plans to introduce Apple Pay for public transit fare payment in the coming years. Some of the other cities mentioned include Boston, San Diego, Toronto and Montreal.

Apple Pay has already been introduced in New York City, Washington, D.C., and London.

SEPTA said the Apple Pay feature could debut some time next spring or early summer.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Public Transit Philadelphia Apple Pay SEPTA SEPTA Key

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Politics

Seven aides resign after Rep. Jeff Van Drew decides to switch to the Republican Party
Jeff Van Drew Republican aides resign

Prevention

Vaping increases risk for lung disease, first long-term study finds
Vaping chronic lung disease

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone makes surprise appearance at Rocky Statue
Stallone Visit Rocky

Holiday

Events to celebrate Hanukkah in Philadelphia
Boathouse Row Hanukkah lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved