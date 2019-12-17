Adam Driver reportedly walked out of an NPR interview with Philly's Terry Gross

Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren in Disney's newest "Star Wars" trilogy and also stars in Netflix's new hit film "Marriage Story," reportedly recently walked out of an interview with NPR's "Fresh Air" host and Philly radio legend Terry Gross.

Driver, 36, was conducting his side of the interview from NPR's New York studio, according to The Daily Beast, while Gross was interviewing Driver from the "Fresh Air" headquarters in Philadelphia. The interview broke down, according to The Daily Beast, when Gross played a clip of Driver singing in "Marriage Story," and Driver "expressed displeasure".

Driver sings a portion of the song "Being Alive" from Stephen Sondheim's musical "Company" for 18 seconds during the movie, according to Vulture.

"Fresh Air" producer Danny Miller told The Daily Beast that Driver indeed left during the interview, while the clip was being played. Miller said the show's staff doesn't understand why Driver left.

Driver previously had appeared on an episode of "Fresh Air" in 2015, while promoting his appearance in the 2015 film "While We're Young." During that interview, Driver declined to listen to an audio clip of himself, per The Daily Beast.

Driver's distaste for watching his own acting is well-documented. In his 2017 interview with "Vogue," Driver said he dislikes watching himself perform, and stopped watching back his performances completely after being displeased with the pilot episode of HBO's "Girls," which debuted in 2012.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.