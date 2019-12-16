Sylvester Stallone makes surprise appearance at Rocky Statue

On an otherwise uneventful Monday morning in Philadelphia, one of the city's most celebrated stars made an impromptu appearance on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Sylvester Stallone casually sidled up to the Rocky statue of his own likeness to deliver a hint at what might be coming next for the blockbuster franchise.

Stallone scored massive success with each his last two "Creed" films featuring Michael B. Jordan. The projects reinvigorated the beloved narrative and proved its themes are timeless for audiences across generations.