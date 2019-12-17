More Culture:

December 17, 2019

OpenTable diners vote 6 Philly restaurants among top 100 in U.S.

By Michael Tanenbaum
Noord, a Northern European restaurant in East Passyunk, was voted among 2019's top 100 restaurants in the United States, according to OpenTable diners.

The end of 2019 closes a decade in which Philadelphia's culinary scene continued to flourish, bolstered by a diverse group of restaurateurs who have combined world cuisine with local sensibility.

With the widespread use of apps such as OpenTable, it has never been easier for diners to find out what's popular and highly recommended in cities around the world, whether it's their home or a travel destination.

Collecting that feedback over a year provides a relatively objective look at which restaurants stand out, both locally and nationally, based on the reviews of regular patrons.

Six Philadelphia restaurants made OpenTable's 2019 year-end list of the best restaurants in the United States.

Ambra - 705 S. 4th St. – a tiny Italian restaurant opened in 2016 by husband and wife Chris D'Ambro and Marina De Oliveira
Bibou - 1009 S. 8th St. – a high-end French BYO that has remained a favorite through major changes during its 11 year-run
Double Knot - 120 S. 13th St. – Chef Michael Schulson's modern Japanese concept has become a Center City hotspot over the past few years. The two-floor layout offers coffee and cocktails upstairs, with a sushi bar and robotayaki below.
Noord - 1046 Tasker St. – Chef Joncarl Lachman's Northern European flavors have been a hit in East Passyunk since 2013, offering sandwiches, stews and bitterballen in a roomy environment.
Tomo Sushi & Ramen - 228 Arch St. – Old City's top ramen spot offers a mix of traditional and modern menu items served at a comfortable bar in a warm environment.
Vernick Coffee Bar - 1 N. 19th Street – James Beard Award-winning chef Greg Vernick has made an impression with his coffee bar at the new Comcast Technology & Innovation Center, partnering with Four Seasons to assemble a menu of breakfast, lunch and afternoon bites at Philly's tallest skyscraper.

“Whether a restaurant has received national accolades or is built on local fanfare, our Top 100 reflects diners’ favorite culinary experiences across the country,” said Andrea Johnston, COO at OpenTable. “What ultimately ties these restaurants together is their excellent hospitality paired with incredible dishes, which is why diners are applauding them with rave reviews.”

Check out the full list of OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in the United States here.

Michael Tanenbaum
