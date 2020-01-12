More News:

January 12, 2020

Man fatally stabbed in the neck near Rittenhouse Square

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed near Rittenhouse Square on Saturday after getting into a fight with another man. Police believe the two men were homeless.

A man was stabbed to death in the neck following an altercation in Center City near Luke's Lobster on Saturday, police said. 

A 35-year-old man was stabbed just before 6:15 p.m. on the 100 block of North 17th St., near Rittenhouse Square, police said. The victim was stabbed in the neck once following a fight with another man. Officials believe both men were homeless. 

MORE NEWS: Police: Man, 23, dies in fall from Spring Garden rooftop

The victim was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital where died shortly following the incident. 

Police have arrested a suspect who was not identified. A knife was recovered in a dumpster nearby, according to a report by 6ABC.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident occurred only one block away from the fatal stabbing of real estate agent Sean Schellenger in July 2018. Michael White, a bike courier, said he stabbed Schellenger out of self-defense after attempting to deescalate a situation between Schellenger and another person near 17th and Chancellor streets.  

White was acquitted of almost all charges, including voluntary manslaughter.  He was found guilty for tampering with evidence and was sentenced to two years probation on Friday.  

