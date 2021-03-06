The 2021 SAG Awards will be a pre-recorded, one-hour special

Another awards show is just around the corner, only this one's going to look a little different.

The 27th annual SAG Awards will be pre-taped and run for just one hour for the first time— a big jump from award shows that can run as long as three-and-a-half hours.

There will also be no red carpet, no set and no host.

Executive producers Todd Milliner, Sean Hayes and Kathy Connell told Variety that everything from nomination lists to the winner reveals will be pre-recorded.

“We’re looking at trying to do a unique award ceremony in an hour and leave people saying, which they very rarely do [with an awards show], ‘Man, I wish we had more,’” Milliner said.

The news of the reimagined show comes after the Golden Globes' low ratings and technical difficulties, CNN reported.

The show, which was pushed back from its usual January date due to the pandemic, will air April 4 on TNT and TBS 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

While the show will run without a host, producers said there will be comedy bits mixed in with the SAG's usual "I Am An Actor" small speeches from performers between the 13 award categories.

Everything will be shot and edited before it airs so producers can make the content fit into one hour only.

This means winners and runners up will know the results before the show airs. Nominees in each category will meet via Zoom in the days before the broadcast to hear the reveal of the winner and give their acceptance speeches.

Performers set to participate in the "I Am An Actor" speeches include Sterling K. Brown, Lily Collins, Daveed Diggs, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

Collins and Diggs announced this year's nominations via Instagram Live this year. Chadwick Boseman was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, and Philly-native Leslie Odom, Jr. was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Here's a full list of the nominations:





Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) “Minari” (A24) “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”) Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) Gary Oldman (“Mank”) Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) Olivia Colman (“The Father”) Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”) Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”) Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) Jared Leto (“The Little Things”) Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” “Bridgerton” “The Crown” “Lovecraft Country” “Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Dead to Me” “The Flight Attendant” “The Great” “Schitt’s Creek” “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) Julia Garner (“Ozark”) Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”) Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”) Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”) Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”) Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”) Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods” “Mulan” “News of the World” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” “Wonder Woman 1984”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series