2022-2023 NFL press box food spread ratings

Throughout the season, we'll be posting press box food spread rankings for each of the Philadelphia Eagles' road games. This is probably of no interest to you if you're a sane human being, and, well, I don't care. I'm doing this anyway.

If you're fake-appalled by a sportswriter playfully complaining about free food, shut up, nerd. Please note that we'll have the most recent press box reviews at the top. But first a year-to-date ranking:

Team Grade Lions B-

Eagles at Lions, Week 1

I arrived at Ford Field at around 9:00 a.m., and food wasn't being served yet, but they had coffee, which was good enough. While getting my computer and other electronics situated at my press box spot, a Lions PR guy approached me, addressed me by name, introduced himself, and chatted me up for a bit about the upcoming season. This was out of the ordinary. Well, for me it was, anyway. Maybe not for someone like, I don't know... let's go with... Mike Garafolo? Was this PR guy aware of my press box food spread schtick and he was trying to butter me up, or was he just super good at his job? Maybe it was both? Whatever the case, as a memo to PR guys/gals around the league, being extra nice to me on gameday will indeed improve your press box food spread grade. Please make a note of it.

The Lions' breakfast offerings, served at 10-ish:

Biscuits Red eye sausage gravy Scrambled eggs Applewood bacon Flour tortillas Ground chorizo Grated cheese Yukon gold breakfast potatoes Shredded cheddar

I sampled the biscuits and sausage gravy, which was actually quite good. Fluffy biscuits, tasty gravy. The potatoes... eh.

I also had the ground chorizo with shredded cheese, which was also good and had some heat.

At halftime, they had hot dogs and "Detroit-style Coney dogs," which have Coney sauce, diced onions, mustard, and shredded cheese. What's Coney sauce? After some research, it appears that ground beef, tomato sauce, and chili powder as the base ingredients. I went regular hot dog, and it was good. No mustard, though, unless I missed it. They only had honey mustard, which I tried on half my hot dog just to see if I had been missing out on something great all these years. (I hadn't.)

They also had an ice cream freezer, which contained the following:

Blue Bunny Vanilla Cones Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake bars Blue Bunny Ice Cream Sandwiches

A visual:

To note, they did not have bites taken out of them, as shown in the pictures above. Strawberry Shortcake was an odd choice. Of the the three Good Humor bar staples (Strawberry Shortcake, Chocolate Eclair, and Toasted Almond), the clear No. 1 pick is the Chocolate Eclair. But whatever. They had ice cream, which is an automatic bump in a half letter grade for me. It's so easy to do. Buy a small freezer, load it up with some ice cream, and let people grab and go. Boom. (I went ice cream sandwich, for the record.)

They also had a snacky treat station at halftime, which included an assortment of nuts and trail mix (for lack of a better description), and boxes of popcorn.

We had our first food-related injury of the season. Jeff McLane of the Inquirer had a chunk of his tooth break off while sampling the popcorn. I blame the Eagles' passive training camp / preseason for not having Jeff ready for the regular season.

Post-game, they had pulled chicken and pulled pork. The pulled chicken was gone by the time we made it back up to the press box after locker room availability, but the pulled pork was still there. It tasted better than it looked:

Grade: Overall, it was a nice enough showing by the Lions, who improved from a C- last year to a B- this year.

Other random gameday experience notes:

Ford Field is one of the more underrated stadiums in the NFL. It's definitely top 10, borderline top 6. During the late afternoon games (while we're writing our postgame stories), all the press box televisions had the Packers-Vikings game on. That's a party foul. RedZone channel is the move. Oftentimes when you show up to an opposing stadium and you ask a stadium worker where the media entrance is, you get a blank stare back, typically followed by a guess that is always wrong. On Sunday, the Lions dude I asked was like, "Gate G, blue awning" like he was Brad Rutter answering a $200 geography question. Kudos.

