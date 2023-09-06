2023 NFL season predictions: Awards, playoffs and Super Bowl winner

What proprietary information could our sports staff possibly have when it comes to predicting the 2023 NFL season? Absolutely none. But it's fun to make them with absolutely no consequences for being totally wrong.

And so, without further ado, here's what the PhillyVoice sports staff thinks the NFL landscape will look like come February:

The best teams

NFC East winner: Eagles (Cowboys also received a vote)

NFC North winner: Lions (Packers, Vikings also received a vote)

NFC South winner: Saints

NFC West winner: Seahawks, 49ers split the votes

AFC East winner: Bills (Dolphins also received a vote)

AFC North winner: Bengals (Steelers, Ravens also received votes)

AFC South winner: Jaguars (Titans also received a vote)

AFC West winner: Chiefs (Chargers also received a vote)

Super Bowl winner: Eagles (Eytan picked the Chargers)

• Interestingly, the only division that was unanimous amongst the PhillyVoice staff was the NFC South. Every other division appears to have at least two clear contenders.

The best players

NFL MVP: Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes each received votes

Offensive Player of the Year: Garrett Wilson, DeVonta Smith, and Jalen Hurts each received votes

Defensive Player of the Year: Sauce Gardner and Micah Parsons received votes

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson



Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jalen Carter

• Four different quarterbacks got MVP votes. A lot of love for Eagles players is also clear in these award selections.

