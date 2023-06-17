28 over-unders for the 2023 Eagles season

June 17, 2023
In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I came up with 28 over-unders (or either-or's or whatever) for the Philadelphia Eagles' 2023 season, and then opined on each. Brandon is posting the over-unders for his community of readers to vote on at Bleeding Green Nation, and I'm posting them here at PhillyVoice for mine. We'll see who is the smarter group at the end of the season.
1) Jalen Hurts passer rating: Over/under 94.6. (Context: The 11th best passer rating in the NFL last season was 94.6. Hurts was 101.5 in 2022, 87.2 in 2021.)
2) More rushing yards in 2023: D'Andre Swift or Rashaad Penny.
3) Marcus Mariota games started: Over/under 1.5.
4) More receiving yards: A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith. (Context: Brown had 1496 receiving yards in 2022; Smith had 1196.)
5) More receiving yards: Quez Watkins or Olamide Zaccheaus. (Context: Watkins had 354 receiving yards as the Eagles' WR3 in 2022, Zaccheaus had 533 receiving yards as the Falcons' WR2.)
6) True or false: Cam Jurgens will be the starting RG Week 1.
7) More snaps played at RG: Cam Jurgens or any other player.
8) Dallas Goedert receiving yards: Over/under 830.5. (Context: Goedert's season high is 830, in 2021. He had 702 in 12 games in 2022.)
9) More defensive snaps played: Nicholas Morrow or Christian Elliss.
10) Jalen Carter sacks: Over/under 4.2.
11) Jordan Davis sacks: Over/under 2.2.
12) Jordan Davis snaps played in the regular defense: Over/under 399.5.
13) Nolan Smith sacks: Over/under 2.2.
14) Nakobe Dean: Over/under 129.5 tackles. (Context: T.J. Edwards had 130 tackles in 2021, 159 in 2022.)
15) Haason Reddick sacks: Over/under 13.2.
16) True or false: Ndamukong Suh or Linval Joseph will be on the Eagles' 53 man roster at any point during the 2023 season.
17) More interceptions: Darius Slay or James Bradberry.
18) Eagles Pro Bowl players: Over/under 7.5.
19) More defensive snaps played: Reed Blankenship or Sydney Brown.
20) Eagles wins over the Cowboys (playoffs included): Over/under 1.5.
21) Touchdowns by former UGA players: Over/under 9.5.
22) True or false: Arryn Siposs will be the Week 1 punter.
23) Eagles wins while wearing Kelly green jerseys: Over/under 1.5.
24) The Saints' 2024 second-round pick owned by the Eagles: Over/under pick No. 50.5. (To note, "over" means the 50th pick or better, as in 33-50, under means the 51st pick or worse, as in 51-64.)
25) Eagles win total: Over/under 11.5.
26) True or false: The Eagles will win the NFC East.
27) Eagles assistant coaches lost to head coaching jobs in 2024: Over/under 0.5.
28) True or false: Derek Barnett will be on the 53-man roster Week 1.
Now that you have casted your votes, listen to our analysis below! (BGN Radio #326). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.
