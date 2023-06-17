28 over-unders for the 2023 Eagles season

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I came up with 28 over-unders (or either-or's or whatever) for the Philadelphia Eagles' 2023 season, and then opined on each. Brandon is posting the over-unders for his community of readers to vote on at Bleeding Green Nation, and I'm posting them here at PhillyVoice for mine. We'll see who is the smarter group at the end of the season.

1) Jalen Hurts passer rating: Over/under 94.6. (Context: The 11th best passer rating in the NFL last season was 94.6. Hurts was 101.5 in 2022, 87.2 in 2021.)

2) More rushing yards in 2023: D'Andre Swift or Rashaad Penny.

More rushing yards in 2023

