4-alarm fire on Ocean City Boardwalk burns Playland's Castaway Cove

A 4-alarm fire broke out at Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City, New Jersey, at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The cause of the 10th street fire is unknown at this time, NBC10 reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and crews are dousing the flames to extinguish the fire.

The owners of Playland's Castaway Cove said they promise to rebuild the amusement park that has operated on the Ocean City Boardwalk for more than 60 years.

"We struggle to comprehend this mornings events and what will be of the next few months, but we can assure you this, WE WILL REBUILD!!" a statement posted to Playland's Facebook page read. "We have a secondary entrance that will now be our main entrance for the foreseeable future. We will be open sooner rather than later!"

At one point during the fire, the Ferris wheel at Playland's Castaway Cove had disappeared behind the thick black smoke in the area, 6ABC reported. The Hamburger Construction Company, Pushpa's Beach Jewelry, k-pop!, Steel's Fudge and Prep's Pizzeria & Dairy Bar are the closest businesses to the fire.

Fire crews were yelling at passersby to "stay back!" ABC reported. The Ocean City Firefighters Association said people should use caution in the area.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, though FOX29 reports it's believed to be a structural fire.

The news of the fire comes four days after it was announced that another iconic Ocean City Boardwalk business, Gillian's Wonderland Pier, the amusement park at the boardwalk's north end, is facing sheriff's auction because its owners had defaulted on $8 million in mortgage debt.

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian, who owns Wonderland with his wife, already has said they have secured the financing needed to prevent the auction. The Gillian family has owned the amusement pier since it opened in 1929.