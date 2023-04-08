50-year-old man fatally shot in West Philly Saturday afternoon

He died shortly after he was taken to the hospital according to police, said FOX29 reported.

Police recovered a weapon and arrested a suspect, NBC10 reported.



Shootings have spiked this week in Philadelphia. From Thursday morning to Friday afternoon at least 13 people were shot 6ABC reported. As of Friday night Philadelphia Police data maps showed at least 109 homicides in the city this year a 14% drop from the same date in 2022.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details become available.