April 08, 2023

50-year-old man fatally shot in West Philly Saturday afternoon

A suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered police say

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
A 50-year-old man was shot in Overbrook Saturday afternoon.

A 50-year-old man was shot in Overbrook Saturday afternoon.

A 50-year-old man was killed in West Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, police say.

The man was shot in the chest on a sidewalk near the 1400 block of N. 54th Street in the Overbrook section of the city according to multiple media reports.

MORE: Two girls shot hours apart overnight Friday, underscoring increase of youth gunshot victims in Philadelphia

He died shortly after he was taken to the hospital according to police, said FOX29 reported.

Police recovered a weapon and arrested a suspect, NBC10 reported.

Shootings have spiked this week in Philadelphia. From Thursday morning to Friday afternoon at least 13 people were shot 6ABC reported.  As of Friday night Philadelphia Police data maps showed at least 109 homicides in the city this year a 14% drop from the same date in 2022.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details become available.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

