Two girls shot hours apart overnight Friday, underscoring increase of youth gunshot victims in Philadelphia

A 12-year-old girl was shot in a Cobbs Creek rowhome Friday evening, police said.

The girl was hit by one bullet to her lower buttocks, NBC10 reported. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on the 200 block of South 58th Street. The girl was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where she was placed in critical but stable condition, 6ABC said.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting.

Hours later overnight, a 15-year-old girl was shot at least three times in East Frankford, police said, according to FOX29.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m., on the 5200 block of Duffield Street. The girl was taken to a local hospital and placed in critical condition, FOX29 reported.

This week a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg in a Strawberry Mansion home.

Last week a Simon Gratz student was shot and killed near the intersection of 16th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue at around 7:45 a.m., just about a block away from the charter school. Devin Weedon was ambushed by four men Philadelphia Police believe.

Also last week a 10-year-old was charged with shooting his 12-year-old brother in the chest on March 26. Investigators believe the boy found the gun in another home, took it back to his house, and opened fire, shooting his sibling.

In February, two teenagers were shot in North Philadelphia near the memorial of Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

Despite shootings in the city at a 14% decrease year-to-day based on Philly police statistics, the number of children shot this year is prevalent in Philadelphia. At least 41 children have been wounded from gunfire in the city this year data collected by the City Controller's office shows. In 2022, 10% (217) of Philly's shootings involved minors and in 2021, 212 children were shot (9%).



In the United States gun violence is the leading cause of death among children and adolescents, surpassing car accidents.