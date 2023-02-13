More Health:

February 13, 2023

Parents need to ask about guns before letting children visit family and friends, Trinity Health urges

A new public safety campaign aims to prevent firearm deaths by teaching adults how to inquire about unsecured weapons

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Parenting Gun Safety
Trinity Gun Safety Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The 'It Doesn't Kill to Ask' campaign encourages parents and caregivers to ask friends, family and neighbors if they have unsecured guns in their homes before children visit.

In 2020, gunshots surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death among children and adolescents for the first time in American history, making the United States the only country of its size and wealth where firearms are the top cause of mortality.

Some hospitals are seeking to reduce that sobering number through a safety campaign that challenges parents to have difficult conversations with friends, family members and neighbors about the guns in their homes. The "It Doesn't Kill to Ask" initiative calls on caregivers to start these discussions before their children visit, and to find out first and foremost if those guns are secured.

"Our view is that this is a public health crisis, and it needs to be treated that way," said Jim Woodward, the CEO of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic.

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is the latest health network to take up the campaign, which originated at New York's Northwell Health. Since January, health care providers at Trinity's St. Mary Medical Center, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital have been talking to patients about the importance of securing guns in their homes and broaching the subject with others. The four hospitals also have been mailing newsletters with the same message to patients in Darby, Langhorne, Philadelphia and Wilmington.

The idea underlying the campaign is that parents are too nervous to have these conversations over the fear of offending gun owners. Guns, and even gun safety, have become a touchy subject as the debate over gun control has grown increasingly polarized.

"I think people feel awkward bringing it up," Woodward said. "It's also something, quite candidly, 10 years ago, physicians or nurses or folks in the ER never would have thought about having to bring this up."

But Woodward and other proponents of the campaign said it's not about passing judgment or getting into a policy debate. It's just about preventing lethal accidents.

"I think people are worried about offending, but you're talking about people's lives, and I think that concern should be shelved to really push that forward," he said.

Health experts believe these conversations are an important first step toward reducing child mortalities. The recent mass shootings at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and locally, Roxborough High School, have reignited concerns over keeping kids safe from guns.

While a bullet can obliterate an adult's body, it can be all the more catastrophic for a child who's still growing, particularly bullets that expand or explode on impact.

"You'll see some bullets that are designed to roll in the tissue and cause extreme damage," said Dr. Burt Blackstone, chief of trauma surgery at St. Mary's Medical Center. "So even though it's penetrating just like a regular bullet, once it gets in there, it wreaks havoc with the tissue around it. And since there's more compact organs in a little kid, they could be subject to potential greater harm."

In additional to the devastating physical effects, a shooting can cause profound psychological harm. Stanford researchers have found that child survivors of school shootings tend to use antidepressants at a higher rate; they also may skip class more or struggle to graduate.

When it comes to preventing accidental shootings in the home — tragedies that disproportionately affect children under age 5 — it's important to equip each gun with a trigger lock, an inexpensive bit of hardware often available for free at police stations. Gun safes are the next layer of protection, and their keys should be kept out of children's reach.

If parents ask about unsecured guns and get a response that makes them uncomfortable, they don't need to minimize it, Trinity Health officials said.

"If somebody has a stomach virus or has the flu, this is kind of in the same category," Woodward said. "You have to think of it in the same category. It's safety, it's awareness, it's education.

"I don't want to send my kid over if they're vulnerable."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parenting Gun Safety Pennsylvania Children's Health guns Hospitals Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions
Purchased - Sickle cell anemia stock photo

Sickle cell disease: Improved outlook, but ongoing challenges for patients

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Mars Wrigley fined after two workers fell into chocolate tank at Pennsylvania M&M's factory
mars factory pennsylvania chocolate tank workers M&M's fined

Illness

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Health Insurance

Era of 'free' COVID-19 vaccines, test kits and treatments is ending. Who will pay the tab now?
021022 COVID-19 Tests Free.jpg

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs
021223NickSirianniJalenHurts

History

Contributions of Black, Indigenous soldiers detailed in new collection at Museum of the American Revolution
Museum Archive Soldiers

Food & Drink

'Eat your heart out' at an anti Valentine's Day dinner curated by Wet Palette Supper Club
Anti-Valentine's Day dinner

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved