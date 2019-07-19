More Events:

July 19, 2019

Cool down, celebrate 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 with Lil' Pop Shop's Moon Pie Pops

On July 20, 1969, history was made when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Popsicles
Lil's Pop Shop's Moon Pie Pops for 50th anniversary Apollo 11 landing Courtesy of/Lil' Pop Shop

Lil's Pop Shop's Moon Pie Pops are available this weekend to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing.

July of 1969, hundreds of millions of people watched humans step onto the moon for the very first time and heard American astronaut Neil Armstrong say, "...one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, and there's already an adorable Google Doodle worth watching.

RELATED: Get a super cute ice cream sandwich from Weckerly's this weekend | Beat the heat with these refreshing drinks

Philly's Lil' Pop Shop is doing something special for the 50th anniversary, too, and as a bonus, it's also a way to beat the heat this weekend.

The artisan ice pop makers created Moon Pie Pops, which will be available Saturday and Sunday at both the Rittenhouse and West Philadelphia Lil' Pop Shop locations.

The cold treat is a vanilla bean ice pop with a graham shell covered in marshmallow and dipped in dark chocolate. 

Moon Pie Pops

Saturday, July 20, through Sunday, July 21
Lil' Pop Shop
Rittenhouse location: 229 S. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
West Philly location: 265 S. 44th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Popsicles Philadelphia Desserts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' struggles put owner John Middleton in a tough spot moving forward
John-Middleton-Phillies_071819_usat

Healthy Eating

Nestle creates game-changing chocolate – and holds the added sugar
nestle chocolate no added sugar

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Cornerback
071619SidneyJones

Racism

Penn professor: The United States 'will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites'
Amy Wax penn professor

Food & Drink

Beat the heat with these refreshing drinks
Aperol Spritz carafe at Porta in Philadelphia

Family-Friendly

Explore the Halo video game universe at three-day fan experience in Philadelphia
Halo: Outpost Discovery coming to Philly July 19-20.

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved