Cool down, celebrate 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 with Lil' Pop Shop's Moon Pie Pops

July of 1969, hundreds of millions of people watched humans step onto the moon for the very first time and heard American astronaut Neil Armstrong say, "...one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, and there's already an adorable Google Doodle worth watching.

Philly's Lil' Pop Shop is doing something special for the 50th anniversary, too, and as a bonus, it's also a way to beat the heat this weekend.

The artisan ice pop makers created Moon Pie Pops, which will be available Saturday and Sunday at both the Rittenhouse and West Philadelphia Lil' Pop Shop locations.

The cold treat is a vanilla bean ice pop with a graham shell covered in marshmallow and dipped in dark chocolate.

Moon Pie Pops

Saturday, July 20, through Sunday, July 21

Lil' Pop Shop

Rittenhouse location: 229 S. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

West Philly location: 265 S. 44th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

