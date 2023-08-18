More Culture:

August 18, 2023

6ABC to add 10 a.m. newscast after Tamron Hall's show moves to afternoon time slot in September

The mid-morning broadcast will be anchored by Alicia Vitarelli, Alyana Gomez and Nydia Han. Meteorologist Karen Rogers will provide weather updates

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Action News 10.am. Broadcast Source/6ABC

6ABC's 'Action News' will have a new 10 a.m. broadcast starting Monday, Sept. 11. Tamron Hall's syndicated talk show is moving to 2 p.m.

6ABC is adding another "Action News" broadcast to its morning lineup due to a schedule change for Tamron Hall's nationally syndicated talk show.

Hall's show is moving to the 2 p.m. slot formerly occupied by celebrity chef Rachael Ray, whose syndicated show ended in May after 17 seasons.

The shake-up is creating 10 a.m. local newscasts for three ABC-owned television stations. The new morning broadcasts at Philadelphia's 6ABC, New York's ABC7 and Raleigh-Durham's begin Monday, Sept. 11.

At 6ABC, the 10 a.m. hour will be anchored by Alicia Vitarelli, Alyana Gomez and Nydia Han. Meteorologist Karen Rogers also will join the newscast. The 10 a.m. "Action News" slot will be followed at 11 a.m. by "The View."

6ABC currently has local newscasts from 4 to 7 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., 4 to 6:30 p.m. and 11 to 11:30 p.m. An additional 10 p.m. newscast has long aired on Channel 57, but The CW's recent move to Channel 17, replacing PHL17, has left the future of that newscast in question.

Chad Matthews, president of ABC Owned Television Stations, said the new broadcasts will enable the three stations "to dig even deeper into the topics and events that showcase our local communities and the issues most impacting them."

ABC said the decision to move Hall, a Temple University graduate, to the afternoon came after record-breaking ratings in the fourth season of her show. In 2021, the network renewed Hall's show through 2024. Hall won her first Daytime Emmy Award in 2020 after her show's first season.

