6ABC hires West Chester-native Caroline Goggin, who survived a stroke at 27 years old

Caroline Goggin was a 27-year-old reporter working in Rhode Island when she suffered a life-threatening stroke in the fall of 2019, just a month after she got married.

The West Chester native and Penn State graduate recovered from her frightening health scare over the ensuing months. She returned to work at Providence-based WPRI-TV, becoming an advocate for stroke victims on the air and in her personal life.

Goggin recently announced that she will soon join 6ABC as an anchor and reporter for "Action News."

"I grew up watching Channel 6. This powerhouse station is one of the main reasons I wanted to become a journalist," Goggin wrote on Facebook.

Goggin's previous broadcasting roles include stints at CBS affiliate WBNG in Binghamton, New York, and at WHDH in Boston, her most recent stop.

"As I started my first job in Binghamton, and I found myself traveling home to see my family every weekend, I knew my ultimate goal was to work in Philly," Goggin said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work in a place that I love — a place filled with so many people I love. I’ll see you soon, Philly! This girl from West Chester is finally coming home."

Next stop: HOME!! I am so excited to share that I’ve accepted an anchor/reporter job at 6abc Action News in... Posted by Caroline Goggin on Friday, June 30, 2023

At her home in Massachusetts in October 2019, Goggin suddenly felt dizzy as she put a pan in her dishwasher. She noticed she couldn't speak clearly. Then she felt numbness in her left arm and lost her vision.

Goggin's husband was confused by his wife's sudden change in behavior, and when he looked at her, he saw that the left side of her face was drooping. The couple decided they needed to call an ambulance.

At the hospital, Goggin was told that she had suffered a stroke. Although the cause was not clear, Goggin later told the American Heart Association that doctors believe she had a blood-clotting condition potentially caused by medications she was taking.

Over the next several months of recovery, Goggin said she often suffered from fatigue and migraine headaches. She also struggled with anxiety and fear about the possibility of another stroke, since there is a heightened risk in the days and weeks after an initial event.

"I would try to pretend like my life was normal, but then a migraine would set in after a few hours and I would realize I wasn't back to normal," Goggin told the AHA.

When Goggin made her return to WPRI-TV, the station ran a special segment about her experience. She and her husband gave emotional interviews about what they went through and how they've moved forward with greater awareness of Goggin's health risks.

The United States has made significant strides in stroke prevention over the last several decades by addressing common risk factors such as smoking and high blood pressure. But stroke remains one of the top five causes of death and disability.

Although most strokes occur among people 65 and older, the rate of strokes among people between 18-50 has been increasing. A recent analysis from researchers at Rutgers University found that the rate of stroke fatalities among millennials is on track to increase as they age if preventative health measures are not adopted in the coming years.

Goggins and her husband have been active in their support of stroke education and awareness. They ran the Boston Marathon last year to raise money for Tedy's Team, an organization created by former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi after he suffered a stroke in 2005.

"I hope that the more young survivors share their stories, the easier it will be for others," Goggins told the AHA. "I want people to know that there are other young survivors out there and there are people out there to help and support you along the process."