More Health:

June 27, 2023

Vigorous exercise may increase stroke risk in people with blocked arteries

The benefits of physical activity require careful consideration for people with carotid artery stenosis, which affects about 16.5 million Americans

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Heart Health
Intense Exercise Stroke Risk Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

A Milwaukee man, Reggie Jackson, rides his exercise bike on March 2, 2023, as part of his exercise regimen. He suffered a minor stroke last year due to a 90% clogged artery on the right side of his brain. New research shows that those with clogged arteries should be cautious performing intense exercise.

Exercise is generally recommended as one of the top forms of prevention for heart disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S. and globally. Apart from helping to maintain a healthy weight, physical activity plays important roles in reducing and delaying the development of high blood pressure, lowering cholesterol levels and preventing type 2 diabetes.

But in some people who have already encountered heart problems, intense exercise may increase the risk of having a stroke, new research shows.

A study published this month in the journal Physics of Fluid suggests that when vigorous exercise increases heart rate, people with blocked or narrowed arteries can aggravate their conditions and potentially harm the brain.

Researchers used computer models to look at the effects of intense exercise on people with carotid artery stenosis, a disease that affects about 16.5 million Americans. The carotid arteries run along either side of the neck and act as the blood supply for the brain and face. These arteries can become clogged with plaque as people age, particularly among those who are overweight, smoke and have other issues like high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The study looked at blood flow in the carotid arteries using simulations of different stages of stenosis, comparing the effects of rapid heart rate to resting heart rate. One model included no artery blockage, another had mild blockage of 30% and a third had moderate blockage of 50%.

When there was no blockage or only mild blockage, the researchers found that a rapid heart rate from intense exercise benefitted carotid artery health — consistent with the general view that exercise would be helpful.

But in the model using 50% blockage, intense exercise put stress on the plaque-filled areas of the artery walls. This can cause the plaque in the artery to burst, which could then be sent to the brain's smaller blood vessels and cause a stroke.

The authors of the study noted that their findings are not based on clinical tests, but point to possible stressors that may impact people with various forms of heart disease. The study also is limited in its grasp of how long an elevated heart rate must be sustained in order to pose risks to the brain, since different kinds of exercise have varied effects on the heart and blood flow.

Future models will look into the effects of high heart rate on other arteries to better understand when certain kinds of exercise may do more harm than good.

The study should not discourage people from getting regular exercise, but should instead guide them to consider which types of activity are best suited to them if they already have blocked arteries, the authors told Healthline. Low-impact exercises include walking, yoga and Tai chi. At the gym, an elliptical or stationary bike can be used at a comfortable pace.

Nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. have strokes each year, the vast majority of them due to compromised blood flow to the brain. Although stroke prevention improved significantly during the second half of the 20th century, that progress has stalled in many demographic groups over the last decade. The issue has drawn more attention from health researchers due to an anticipated increase in the risk of fatal strokes among millennials as they age.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Heart Health United States Exercise Stroke Heart Disease

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - A pregnant person holding their tummy

Closing the health care disparity gap for Black people who are pregnant
Limited - Temple Robotics Main Image

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

175 people arrested during $1.4 million drug bust in Kensington, police say
Kensington Drug Bust

Development

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

10 reasons the Giants will be a dumpster fire this season
062423DanielJones

Media

FOX News to move Philly-native Jesse Watters to primetime slot
jesse watters fox

Festivals

Philadelphia Taco Festival returning with piñata smashing, eating contest and wrestling
Taco fest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved