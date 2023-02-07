More Culture:

February 07, 2023

6ABC hires Renee Washington as sports reporter, anchor

The former La Salle soccer standout previously covered college athletics for ESPN

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Sports
Renee Washington 6ABC @Reneepwash/Twitter

Renee Washington has joined the 6ABC sports team as a reporter and anchor.

With Philadelphia at the center of the sports world ahead of Super Bowl LVII, 6ABC has hired former La Salle University soccer standout and sports reporter Renee Washington.

Washington, who previously worked for ESPN, tweeted last week that she had joined "Action News" as an anchor and reporter.

Washington grew up in Ewing, New Jersey and went on to star on the soccer field at La Salle, leading the women's team to its first-ever conference tournament championship and an NCAA tournament appearance. Last year, she earned a place in the La Salle Hall of Fame as a three-time All-American D1 player. She briefly played professionally in the NWSL for Sky Blue FC, now known as Gotham FC.

While pursuing her masters degree and coaching women's soccer at Lehigh University, Washington began to land gigs in sports media. Her previous roles include working for the WNBA and as a contributor for FOX Sports covering the Washington Mystics and the NBA's Washington Wizards. 

At ESPN, Washington was a sideline reporter covering men's and women's college athletics. She also worked as a game day host for the Philadelphia Union on PHL17 broadcasts. 

Washington joins an "Action News" team led by sports director Ducis Rogers and reporter Jamie Apody.

