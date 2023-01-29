FOX 29 anchors go viral on TikTok for segment on IPAs

FOX 29's weekday morning news show anchors are receiving tons of social media attention for a segment about IPAs that aired earlier this month.



A video of "Good Day Philadelphia" co-hosts Alex Holley and Mike Jerrick discussing a study on beer and mental health recently went viral on TikTok, receiving 2.6 million views and over 428 thousand likes. The 54-second clip was posted by the FOX 29 Philadelphia TikTok account on Jan. 12.

"A new study found if you're a fan of IPAs, you're more likely to be, oh...," Holley says in the clip, before hesitating.

"Well, mentally unstable," her co-host Jerrick continues, sending both hosts into giggles.

Jerrick goes on to say that research found that people who like bitter drinks — like IPA, Negroni or dark coffee — are more likely to exhibit certain negative personality traits.



"You also probably like tonic water, but you're cuckoo," Jerrick said, causing Holley's eyebrows to raise comically.

Jerrick goes on to say that his son-in-laws drink IPAs "like crazy."

"You should have vetted them better," Holley jokes.

"I'll suggest divorce later today," Jerrick responds.

The video received more than 3,600 comments, ranging from "Who are these news people? I wanna watch them lol" to "The reporters realizing (they're) unhinged on air."



Holley, who joined FOX 29 in 2014, is no stranger to social media stardom. In September, she asked the Internet whether her grandfather looks like James Earl Jones, and in 2021 she went viral for taking a tumble live on the news. She also posts many of her on-air mishaps and hijinks to her more-than 300 thousand followers on Instagram.

For those who want to witness Holley and Jerrick, who was with the station from 1999 to 2002 and rejoined in 2009, live on air, they host "Good Day Philadelphia" weekday mornings on FOX 29.