FOX 29 anchor Alex Holley wants to settle whether her grandpa looks like James Earl Jones

Could Alex Holley be the granddaughter of Darth Vader? Or does the longtime FOX 29 anchor's grandpa just look a lot like beloved actor James Earl Jones?

The award-winning "Good Day Philadelphia" co-host, who sometimes falls out of her chair on live TV (and finds other creative ways to hit the studio floor), took to social media Tuesday to get a definitive opinion on the resemblance between her grandpa and the esteemed actor, who just retired from voicing the "Star Wars" villain.

"I need to know what y'all think," Holley said. "Let's just settle this."

Objectively, the man does look a lot like James Earl Jones. Apart from one, "Um no" reply to Holley's tweet, the response was pretty unanimous that the two men have similar features, even if they're not doppelgängers.

The real question is whether Holley's grandpa sounds and acts like James Earl Jones, who prominently starred in "Field of Dreams," "The Hunt for Red October" and "The Sandlot," in addition to his illustrious stage acting career.

We do have some footage that includes Holley's grandfather's voice.