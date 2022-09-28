More Culture:

September 28, 2022

FOX 29 anchor Alex Holley wants to settle whether her grandpa looks like James Earl Jones

The 'Good Day Philadelphia' host gave the internet a layup question, but the actor's beloved voice can never be replicated

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
TV FOX 29
Alex Holley Grandpa FOX 29 Robert Deutsch/USA Today Network

Actor James Earl Jones became a recognizable face in pop culture on the strength of his roles in films like 'Field of Dreams' and 'The Sandlot.' 'Good Day Philadelphia' anchor Alex Holley sought the internet's opinion on whether her grandpa looks like him.

Could Alex Holley be the granddaughter of Darth Vader? Or does the longtime FOX 29 anchor's grandpa just look a lot like beloved actor James Earl Jones?

The award-winning "Good Day Philadelphia" co-host, who sometimes falls out of her chair on live TV (and finds other creative ways to hit the studio floor), took to social media Tuesday to get a definitive opinion on the resemblance between her grandpa and the esteemed actor, who just retired from voicing the "Star Wars" villain.

"I need to know what y'all think," Holley said. "Let's just settle this."

Objectively, the man does look a lot like James Earl Jones. Apart from one, "Um no" reply to Holley's tweet, the response was pretty unanimous that the two men have similar features, even if they're not doppelgängers.

The real question is whether Holley's grandpa sounds and acts like James Earl Jones, who prominently starred in "Field of Dreams," "The Hunt for Red October" and "The Sandlot," in addition to his illustrious stage acting career.

We do have some footage that includes Holley's grandfather's voice.

MORE NEWS: Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' shows family vacation cut short by impending apocalypse

In February 2021, during a debilitating winter storm that wiped out power in large parts of Texas, Holley's grandfather lost heat at his home and the temperature fell into single digits. Holley, who is from Irving, Texas, arranged to get her grandpa a hotel room — but her parents told her grandfather that he would be staying at the ritzy Waldorf Astoria.

A hand-written sign for the upscale hotel was taped to the door of a pretty average-looking hotel room, and Holley's grandpa remarked in a video, "At least it's warm."

James Earl Jones has much more bass in his voice, which is one of his distinguishing traits as an actor — along with his very deliberate enunciation. The actor who may come closest to Jones is Giancarlo Esposito, who plays drug kingpin Gustavo Fring in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." 

The verdict here is that Holley's grandfather looks like Jones, and might fool someone in public if he kept quiet, but if you were to have a conversation with him, you'd know he's not Jones. Nothing wrong with that. 

The good news for Holley's grandpa is that his ordeal in Texas earned him a trip to Italy's Rome Cavalieri hotel, which is part of the Waldorf Astoria collection of hotels. Maybe this time around, he'll get to meet James Earl Jones.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV FOX 29 Philadelphia Alex Holley Good Day Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Limited - JoCo - Ashlan Meadows Apple Cider

Spend a weekend in Smithfield this October: Exit 95, off I-95

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Video shows suspects moments before fatal shooting of Roxborough High School football player, Nicholas Elizalde
Roxborough Football Shooting Philly

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Illness

Can COVID-19 trigger diabetes in children? Scientists aren't sure
diabetes and covid

Eagles

Brandon Graham named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3
Brandon-Graham-Carson-Wentz-Eagles-Commanders-Week-3-20222

TV

Pizza Jawn owner puts his skills to the test on Hulu's new competitive cooking show
Pizza Jawn Manayunk owner competes Hulu show

Holiday

Philadelphia Zoo prepares to welcome trick-or-treaters for annual family-friendly Halloween event
Boo at the Zoo

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved