FOX29's Alex Holley falls off chair on live TV, blames Friday the 13th

Sponsored
November 13, 2020
Superstitions about Friday the 13th are often traced to a handful of sources: Norse mythology, the Last Supper, the French incarceration of the Knights Templar on that day in 1307, and the publication of Thomas Lawson's eponymous novel in 1907.
It all fits under the umbrella of "triskaidekaphobia" — fear of the number 13.
And now we have the case study of FOX29's Alex Holley falling out of her chair this morning on "Good Day Philadelphia."
I just fell off my chair on LIVE TV in case you’re wondering how my Friday the 13th is going....— Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) November 13, 2020
Here's the clip.
Since y’all asked, here’s the video- Remember, Don’t try to be dramatic on Friday the 13th.— Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) November 13, 2020
You’ll fall. I mean, FAIL.
🤦🏽♀️
On LIVE TV pic.twitter.com/SDw8xGlCuj
It looks as if Holley kind of set herself up for that one. The thud sounds authentic, to be sure, but when you scoot yourself under a desk on a chair with wheels, you're asking for some amount of trouble.
This wasn't a case of one of these "falls" ...
A New Jersey contractor was caught red handed staging what he claimed to be a slip and fall. pic.twitter.com/EkgZ1i7lhS— Early Today (@NBC_EarlyToday) February 1, 2019
... but it also probably wasn't a Friday the 13th ripple in the fabric of the universe.
The real miracle is that for a very brief moment in time, Mike Jerrick looked like the show's formal on-script news presence.
Fortunately, Holley did not suffer any injuries, apart from a little embarrassment.
It was a slow motion fall https://t.co/HayZ4K3hc9— Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) November 13, 2020
November 13, 2020