FOX29's Alex Holley falls off chair on live TV, blames Friday the 13th

And now we have the case study of FOX29's Alex Holley falling out of her chair this morning on "Good Day Philadelphia."

Here's the clip.

It looks as if Holley kind of set herself up for that one. The thud sounds authentic, to be sure, but when you scoot yourself under a desk on a chair with wheels, you're asking for some amount of trouble.

This wasn't a case of one of these "falls" ...

... but it also probably wasn't a Friday the 13th ripple in the fabric of the universe.

The real miracle is that for a very brief moment in time, Mike Jerrick looked like the show's formal on-script news presence.

Fortunately, Holley did not suffer any injuries, apart from a little embarrassment.