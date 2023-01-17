Ray Didinger to join SportsRadio WIP's new morning show as Eagles contributor

Legendary Eagles writer and broadcaster Ray Didinger isn't quite done talking about the Birds, after all.

SportsRadio 94WIP announced Tuesday that Didinger is rejoining the station to provide Eagles commentary "as needs arise" when the new "Morning Show" debuts. Current host Angelo Cataldi will retire after the Eagles' playoff run concludes, making way for Jon Ritchie and Joe DeCamara to take the early slot Cataldi has manned for more than three decades.

Didinger retired last year after 53 years covering the Eagles, becoming a trusted fixture on NBC Sports Philadelphia's "Eagles Postgame Live" and on WIP's weekend shows with co-host Glen Macnow.

Naturally, in Didinger's first year away from broadcasting, the Eagles went and had their most dominant regular season in team history, going 14-3 on the way to a first-round bye and numerous franchise records. It's no surprise Didinger wasn't content to remain on the sideline, given the team's current trajectory.

"My wife actually predicted this would happen," Didinger told PhillyVoice in an email, though he said his return "really isn't a full Tom Brady-like comeback."