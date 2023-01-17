More Culture:

January 17, 2023

Ray Didinger to join SportsRadio WIP's new morning show as Eagles contributor

After retiring last year, he also will return to NBC Sports Philadelphia for playoff coverage

By Michael Tanenbaum
Ray Didinger will return to SportsRadio 94WIP as an Eagles contributor for the station's new morning show, which will debut with Jon Ritchie and Joe DeCamara hosting after the end of the Eagles postseason.

Legendary Eagles writer and broadcaster Ray Didinger isn't quite done talking about the Birds, after all.

SportsRadio 94WIP announced Tuesday that Didinger is rejoining the station to provide Eagles commentary "as needs arise" when the new "Morning Show" debuts. Current host Angelo Cataldi will retire after the Eagles' playoff run concludes, making way for Jon Ritchie and Joe DeCamara to take the early slot Cataldi has manned for more than three decades.

Didinger retired last year after 53 years covering the Eagles, becoming a trusted fixture on NBC Sports Philadelphia's "Eagles Postgame Live" and on WIP's weekend shows with co-host Glen Macnow.

Naturally, in Didinger's first year away from broadcasting, the Eagles went and had their most dominant regular season in team history, going 14-3 on the way to a first-round bye and numerous franchise records. It's no surprise Didinger wasn't content to remain on the sideline, given the team's current trajectory.

"My wife actually predicted this would happen," Didinger told PhillyVoice in an email, though he said his return "really isn't a full Tom Brady-like comeback." 

Didinger, 76, previously announced in December that he'll return to "Eagles Postgame Live" for the team's playoff run, which begins Saturday night with a divisional round showdown against the rival New York Giants. He will join Michael Barkann, Reuben Frank and former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski, who came to the show after Didinger retired and Seth Joyner left the network.

Didinger said Tuesday that he wanted to be involved in the magic of the Eagles season, in some capacity, and had conversations with his family along with the teams at WIP and NBC Sports Philadelphia. 

"We talked it over and agreed the Eagles were writing an amazing story this season so, sure, why not get on board?" Didinger said. 

At such a huge moment for the Philadelphia sports world, it's a bit of a comfort knowing Didinger will be there to help make sense of all things Eagles through this postseason and afterward. 

As for his role on WIP's new morning show, Didinger's role will be relatively limited, as he still wants to be mostly retired. His approach to talking about the team is the polar opposite of Cataldi's, so that will be an interesting contrast for listeners adjusting to a new vibe during morning commutes and cups of coffee. 

"I'll be an occasional contributor to the new WIP morning show with Joe DeCamera and Jon Ritchie, calling now and then during the NFL draft or the start of a new season, but otherwise I'll be sitting quietly in the bleachers watching my grandsons' basketball games," Didinger said. 

With Ritchie and DeCamara moving to mornings, former Eagle Hugh Douglas and current evening host Joe Giglio will take over the new mid-day show. The station has not yet announced who will replace Giglio in the evening slot.

The new morning crew at WIP will include longtime co-host Rhea Hughes along with Devan Kaney, Joe Conklin, Joe Weachter and James Seltzer.

