Al Morganti to remain at SportsRadio 94WIP after inking 5-year contract

SportsRadio 94WIP has agreed to a new five-year contract with Al Morganti, removing the uncertainty about his future at the station amid the looming retirement of "Morning Show" host Angelo Cataldi.

Morganti, 69, a mainstay alongside Cataldi, will host a new Flyers podcast and handle a weekend shift for the station. He made the announcement on the air Thursday morning.

"I told you, it's a lifetime deal," Morganti joked. "I just said I want to be around when the Flyers win the Cup. I am excited about this. I get to do a lot of Flyers stuff on the podcast and I don't have to get up early."

Morganti is a Boston native who began his career in Philadelphia covering the Flyers as a beat reporter for the Inquirer, following previous stints with the Boston Globe and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Alongside his morning radio duties, Morganti also worked as an NHL analyst for ESPN before joining NBC Sports Philadelphia to do pre- and postgame analysis for the Flyers.

In November, Morganti entered the Hockey Hall of Fame and was honored with the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award.

At the time, Cataldi credited Morganti with helping launch both of their radio careers after they both had been sportswriters.

"I have to — at least for one moment — acknowledge the contribution that Al has made to our show and to our lives," Cataldi said, via Barrett Sports Media. "If you don't know the story, the only reason I'm in radio is because Al conned management into giving us a part-time job 35 years ago. The only reason this show has lasted as long as it has is because Al refused to leave for his hometown of Boston when I had an offer to leave to make a dollar more than they were giving me here."

Cataldi, who will retire at the end of the Eagles' postseason run, called Morganti the "smartest guy on the show" for the last 30 years. The longtime morning crew was rounded out by Rhea Hughes and fellow Flyers' broadcaster Keith Jones.

Morganti's new contract comes amid a number of big changes planned at SportsRadio 94WIP.

Jon Ritchie and Joe DeCamara will move from the mid-day slot to take over mornings after Caltadi's retirement. Their crew will include Rhea Hughes, Joe Weachter, Devan Kaney, Joe Conklin and James Seltzer.

Former Eagle Hugh Douglas and current evening host Joe Giglio will helm the new mid-day show. The station has not yet announced who will replace Giglio in the evening slot.

Earlier this month, CrossingBroad reported on SportsRadio 94WIP's continued dominance of the sports radio market in Philadelphia and more broadly, how Philly is in a league of its own compared to the ratings for similar shows in other cities.

Cataldi recently sat for an "exit interview" with station owner Audacy, saying he expects the new morning show to pick up where his show leaves off. His last show will be held the Thursday after the Eagles' final postseason game.

"It's always who the next guy is, and the next guy will come in. In my case, it will be Joe DeCamara and that crew and I think they'll do fine," Cataldi said. "And I think a year from now, people will go, 'Oh yeah, I remember (Cataldi) did it. But I don't think it'll leave a major impression. I don't think it should. I think in our job, it's all about what the next game is and what the next opportunity to challenge is, and I'm not going to be in that loop anymore. So, I accept that. I understand it. The fact that I got 33 years in this arena is pretty good. I'll take it."