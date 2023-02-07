Eagles fans can pick up Super Bowl cheer cards from businesses across Philadelphia

The whole city is bleeding green for the Super Bowl-bound Birds, and now Eagles fans can bring some of that festive cheer into their homes.

Forty-thousand cheer cards with messages supporting the Eagles are being distributed to establishments throughout the city by Visit Philadelphia. Fans can now head to the participating bars, restaurants and attractions to pick up the signs for free.



The signs can be displayed in windows, hung up on walls, held up at watch parties or used in any other creative means that Eagles fans can dream up.

There are two sides to the signage. On one side, the midnight green card tells opponents (and haters): "Underestimate us. Please." The other side has a white backdrop and states the simple yet effective message that has become the greeting of choice for Philadelphians during this joyous Eagles season: "Go Birds."

Provided Image/Visit Philadelphia™

So far, participating locations in Philadelphia include the following:



Betsy Ross House — 239 Arch St.

Franklin Institute — 222 N. 20th St.

Independence Visitor Center — 599 Market St.

Libertee Grounds — 1600 W. Girard Ave.

Live! Casino Hotel — 900 Packer Ave.

McGillin’s Olde Ale House — 1310 Drury St.

Metropolitan Bakery — 262 S. 19th St.; 4013 Walnut St.

Reading Terminal Market — 1136 Arch St.

South Bowl — 19 E. Oregon Ave.

Victory Brewing — 1776 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

The list of locations to pick up cheer cards will continue to grow. Philly bars and restaurants interested in receiving signs to distribute can email questions@visitphilly.com to receive a minimum order of 250 cards.

Eagles fans can proudly display the cheer cards when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.