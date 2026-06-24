Abington reviews security protocols at schools after man charged with sexual assault entered facilities at least twice

Abington School District has launched a security review after a 14-year-old student let her 25-year-old alleged attacker into Abington Senior High School at least twice in March.

Abington police say Raeem Grange-Allen groomed a student over a period of time before sexually assaulting her at her home in Abington. Grange-Allen was arrested last week and charged with multiple offenses, including rape and statutory sexual assault, authorities said.

In a letter to the Abington school community this week, Superintendent Jeffrey Fecher said police learned Grange-Allen entered the high school twice in March. The student who Grange-Allen allegedly assaulted let him into the building on both occasions through a back door during the school day, Fecher said, and video showed Grange-Allen wearing a hoodie to blend in among other students.

Fecher spoke about the investigation at a school board meeting Tuesday night.

"There are numerous unresolved questions about this man’s presence in the high school, as well as where and when he initially encountered the victim," Fecher said.

Police said Grange-Allen met the 14-year-old girl at the high school and initially told her that he was a student before they started communicating outside school. The girl said Grange-Allen later asked her to let him into the school and "requested that she perform oral sex on him behind a stairwell," according to a criminal complaint provided by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

The girl told police Grange-Allen knew she was a minor and that he would send her nude pictures of himself. He also allegedly asked the girl for nude pictures on several occasions. The girl told investigators she let Grange-Allen into the high school "approximately three or four times."

"We share in the concern and shock that this information causes, and we are committed to addressing it effectively," Fecher said. "Safety and security must be a priority, and we will seek external support to ensure we are following best practices. All exterior doors are locked throughout the school day, but building occupants always have the ability to open them from the inside for evacuation purposes, as required by law."

Grange-Allen is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility with bail set at $250,000.