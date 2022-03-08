More News:

March 08, 2022

Woman arrested after man fatally shot outside Wendy's in Abington

Investigators believe a domestic dispute led to the incident in Huntingdon Valley

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicide
Abington Wendys Shooting Street View/Google

Abington police and Montgomery County detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man outside a Wendy's restaurant along Huntingdon Pike on Monday, March 7.

A woman was arrested in Abington on Monday night after police say a man was fatally shot in a domestic dispute outside a Wendy's restaurant in the Huntingdon Valley section of the township.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. outside the fast-food chain at the Huntingdon Valley Shopping Center along Huntingdon Pike, police said. 

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot at least once in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital and later died of his injuries, according to investigators.

At the scene of the shooting, a gun was recovered and a 32-year-old woman was taken into police custody.

Authorities did not immediately identify the woman and no additional information was provided.

The incident is being investigated by the detective division of the Abington Township Police Department and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Abington Township Police Detective Donald Lindenmuth at (267) 536-1103 or dlindenmuth@abingtonpa.gov.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicide Abington Crime Montgomery County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Navy Yard Philadelphia

Philly Shipyard is hiring Philly residents for full-time quality-wage careers
Limited - OddsJam Main2

Sports Betting: How I made over $400K living on the PA/NJ border

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

PECO is providing valuable heating assistance for its customers
Purchased - Feet in front of a heater

Courts

Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction won't be reinstated; U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear case
U.S. Supreme Court Bill Cosby

Children's Health

It's OK if some families aren't ready to go maskless, CHOP doctor says
COVID-19 mask children

Celebrities

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint spotted at Minella's Diner in Wayne
Rupert Grint Minella's Diner

Family-Friendly

The Logan's 'Sister Sunday' market features women-owned businesses
The Logan Philadelphia

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved