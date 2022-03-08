Woman arrested after man fatally shot outside Wendy's in Abington

A woman was arrested in Abington on Monday night after police say a man was fatally shot in a domestic dispute outside a Wendy's restaurant in the Huntingdon Valley section of the township.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. outside the fast-food chain at the Huntingdon Valley Shopping Center along Huntingdon Pike, police said.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot at least once in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital and later died of his injuries, according to investigators.

At the scene of the shooting, a gun was recovered and a 32-year-old woman was taken into police custody.

Authorities did not immediately identify the woman and no additional information was provided.

The incident is being investigated by the detective division of the Abington Township Police Department and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Abington Township Police Detective Donald Lindenmuth at (267) 536-1103 or dlindenmuth@abingtonpa.gov.