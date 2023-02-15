More Events:

February 15, 2023

Academy of Vocal Arts reimagines classic Italian opera in 1960s South Philly

The school's production of Gaetano Donizetti’s 'Don Pasquale' will be shown on select nights from Feb. 16 through Feb. 23

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Opera
academy of vocal arts philadelphia opera don pasquale Morgan Horell/Academy of Vocal Arts

Philadelphia's Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA) is presenting performances of the comic opera "Don Pasquale" Feb. 16 through Feb. 23. While the show was originally set in 19th-century Rome, AVA has transported it to1960s South Philly.

Opera lovers may not expect to see classically-trained singers wearing Phillies caps on stage, but a Philadelphia vocal school is subverting those expectations with their reimagined production of a 19th century show.

The Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA) is presenting performances of "Don Pasquale" over the next two weeks, with a twist. While the three-act opera was originally set in 19th-century Rome, AVA is relocating it to 1960s South Philly.

MORE: Listen to scores from your favorite Warner Bros. movies at candlelit performances at Bok Building

"Don Pasquale" is an "opera buffa" (or comic opera, usually presented in Italian) composed by Gaetano Donizetti which premiered in Paris in 1843. The plot follows the titular character in his search for a wealthy bride to spite his rebellious nephew, who is in love with a young widow. Don Pasquale does not approve of the match.

The unique production will inspire nostalgia through the use of local products and signage evoking '60s Philadelphia, when Wilt Chamberlain led the Sixers and Frankie Avalon ruled the airwaves. Little details will be tweaked, like updating the opera's servant characters to nosy neighbors sitting on their stoops.

“I’m new to 'Don Pasquale,' and when I was studying the opera, I immediately thought of my Uncle Romeo in South Philadelphia,” Richard Troxell, the director of the production, said in a release. “This 69-year-old bachelor living in his brownstone in South Philly – it just made sense.”

Troxell, an international opera star, is an alumnus of AVA, the only tuition-free institution in the world devoted solely to operatic training. The school's carefully selected group of international Resident Artists will star in the show. 

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16, Saturday, Feb. 18, Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Thursday, Feb. 23. Songs will be sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Each performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the AVA's Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce Street.

Tickets, which start at $68, can be purchased in advance online.

Don Pasquale

Feb. 16, 18, 21, 23
7:30 p.m. | Tickets start at $68
AVA's Helen Corning Warden Theater
1920 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Opera Philadelphia South Philadelphia Singers Comedy Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Government

Sen. Bob Casey will not need further prostate cancer treatment after successful surgery, his office says
Bob Casey prostate cancer surgery

Sponsored

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Health News

Planting trees in neighborhoods may help residents live longer, study finds
Tree Canopy Study

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2023 draft picks
021123HowieRoseman

Music

Bruce Springsteen adds two more Philadelphia shows to 2023 tour
bruce springsteen philadelphia tour

Entertainment

Listen to scores from your favorite Warner Bros. movies at candlelit performances at Bok Building
Candlelight Warner Bros

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved