Adobe to finally release full version of Photoshop for iPad

October 15, 2018
Well, it’s finally here. Adobe will release a full version of Photoshop for iPad in 2019. It was announced in July that Adobe was working on the full version for the iPad, and today the company confirmed what features would be available. Long story short – if it's available on the desktop version of Photoshop, it will be available on the iPad version.
The new software not only lets you work on your iPad but, but also move between your iPad and computer as you work, allowing you to work on the same projects form any device anywhere.
This touchable interface has been around for Windows, but this is the first time Apple is getting its share of a touch-enabled Photoshop.
Adobe says that the user can change, create, or manipulate as many different layer features as the user could do on a regular computer. It works seamlessly between the Apple Pencil and the app. It supports PSD files and gives users access to advanced compositing and masking, which are features that had not been available on the limited versions of its software, like Photoshop Express.
One Twitter user wrote, “I can finally talk about it!!! I’ve been a beta tester for the new Photoshop app and it’s releasing in 2019! You guys are going to LOVE it. It’s seriously the best editing app I have ever seen in my many years of creating on mobile. Game changer! #AdobeMAX #PhotoshopApp”
The new Photoshop will be available in 2019, but Adobe has not announced iPad compatibility with the new software as of yet.
I can finally talk about it!!! 😭 I’ve been a beta tester for the new Photoshop app and it’s releasing in 2019! You guys are going to LOVE it. It’s seriously the best editing app I have ever seen in my many years of creating on mobile. Game changer! #AdobeMAX #PhotoshopApp pic.twitter.com/fDqGRMZbv5— Elise Swopes (@Swopes) October 15, 2018
