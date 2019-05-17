Flying Fish beer garden opening at Adventure Aquarium in Camden

Next time you visit Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, you'll be able to grab a Flying Fish beer while taking in views of the waterfront.

The new outdoor craft beer garden will open Memorial Day weekend, on Friday, May 24.

Sip on the limited-edition Watermelon Splash, inspired by aquarium hippos Button and Genny's favorite food, play table games and snap a pic of the Philadelphia skyline.

The family-friendly Flying Fish beer garden will be open daily through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Also, the outdoor space will be the new location for Sips Undersea, a unique happy hour series where the 21-plus crowd can grab drinks then explore the aquarium.

The next Sips Undersea is coming up on Thursday, June 27. Tickets can be purchased here.

Opening Friday, May 24

Adventure Aquarium

1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103



