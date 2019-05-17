More Events:

May 17, 2019

Flying Fish beer garden opening at Adventure Aquarium in Camden

Grab a beer at the Camden waterfront starting Memorial Day weekend

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Rendering of new Flying Fish beer garden at Adventure Aquarium Adventure Aquarium/Facebook

Rendering of the new Flying Fish beer garden at Adventure Aquarium, opening Memorial Day weekend.

Next time you visit Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, you'll be able to grab a Flying Fish beer while taking in views of the waterfront.

The new outdoor craft beer garden will open Memorial Day weekend, on Friday, May 24.

Sip on the limited-edition Watermelon Splash, inspired by aquarium hippos Button and Genny's favorite food, play table games and snap a pic of the Philadelphia skyline.

The family-friendly Flying Fish beer garden will be open daily through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Also, the outdoor space will be the new location for Sips Undersea, a unique happy hour series where the 21-plus crowd can grab drinks then explore the aquarium.

The next Sips Undersea is coming up on Thursday, June 27. Tickets can be purchased here.

Flying Fish Beer Garden at Adventure Aquarium

Opening Friday, May 24
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103

