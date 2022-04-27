More News:

April 27, 2022

Founder of Black Doctors Consortium appointed regional director of U.S. Health and Human Services by Biden

Dr. Ala Stanford started the organization to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccines to underserved communities during the pandemic

Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, was appointed by President Biden to be a regional director for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Ala Stanford has been appointed to be a regional director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by President Joe Biden. The Montgomery County physician founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium in the early days of the pandemic, creating the organization to provide testing and vaccines in underserved communities of color. 

Stanford will lead Region 3, which covers Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The White House announced her appointment on Tuesday, along with two other new regional directors. 

"These regional appointees will be critical to the President's efforts to rebuild communities most impacted by the pandemic, the economic recovery, and climate change," the White House said. "They bring deep expertise in their issue areas as well as critical relationships with federal, state, tribal, and local leaders." 

In October, Stanford opened a primary care clinic in North Philadelphia, opting to drop "COVID-19" from the organization's name in favor of shifting to all-around equitable health care services. The clinic, at 2001 W. Lehigh Ave., offers check-ups for children and adults, standard vaccines, behavioral health services, mammograms, and x-rays, among other services. 

The doctor opted to expand the Black Doctors Consortium to address other health disparities faced by underserved communities. 

The White House noted on Tuesday that, consistent with the President's goals of forming an administration that looks like America, the three regional appointees "represent the diversity of America and the communities they serve." 

Antrell Tyson, a former advisor for Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, was appointed to Region 4, covering the Southeastern U.S. Janine Boyd, a former state representative from Ohio, was appointed to Region 5, covering several Midwest states. 

Sen. Bob Casey congratulated Stanford on her appointment Tuesday night, parising the mission and success of the Black Doctors Consortium on the lives of underserved Philadelphians. 

Government

